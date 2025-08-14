Excelsior vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Excelsior and city rivals Feyenoord will battle for three points on matchday two of the Eredivisie campaign on Sunday (August 16th). The game will be played at Stadion Woudestein.

The home side began their season with an embarrassing 5-0 thrashing away to NEC Nijmegen last weekend. They were just one goal down at the break thanks to Dirk Proper's 14th-minute strike. Koki Ogawa scored a second-half brace to make it three, while Bryan Linssen made it 4-0 midway through the second half. Tjarron Chery completed the rout with a penalty late on.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, fell to a 5-2 defeat away to Fenerbahce in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League third round qualification tie. They went into the lead through Tsuyoshi Watanabe's 41st-minute strike, but Archie Brown and Jhon Duran scored a goal each to put the Istanbul side 2-1 up at the break. Fred, Youssef En Nesyri and Talisca scored second-half goals to help their side advance with 5-2 aggregate victory.

De Stadionclub will turn their focus to the domestic scene, having begun their league campaign with a 2-0 home win over NAC Breda.

Excelsior vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have 46 wins from the last 56 head-to-head games. Excelsior were victorious eight times, while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2024 when Feyenoord claimed a 5-0 home win in their final game of that season.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Feyenoord have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight league games.

Four of Excelsior's last five games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Feyenoord have won seven of the last eight head-to-head games.

Excelsior vs Feyenoord Prediction

Excelsior were relegated at the end of the 2023-24 season but gained promotion at the first time of asking following their runners-up finish in the Eerste Divisie last season. They did not have the start they would have envisaged, and things are not going to get any easier in their second game.

Feyenoord would have been disappointed to have let a two-goal aggregate lead slip in their loss to Fenerbahce. They have to put that behind them and are fully focused on the league.

This is a Rotterdam derby and both sides will give their all for city bragging rights. However, Feyenoord are the favorites. We are backing Robin van Persie's side to claim a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Excelsior 0-3 Feyenoord

Excelsior vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

