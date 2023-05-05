Excelsior vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7, 2023

Excelsior welcome league leaders Feyenoord to the Stadion Woudestein in the Eredivisie on Sunday (May 7).

The hosts are unbeaten in two league games and played a goalless draw against Vitesse last time around. Having lost once in five league games, they have taken their points tally to 28, the same as 15th-placed Emmen. Excelsior will need to avoid dropping points in the remaining four games of the season to avoid relegation.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, are on a ten-game winning run in the league, which has seen them extend their league atop the standings to eight points over second-placed PSV. In their previous outing, goals from Santiago Gimenez, Sebastian Szymanski and Alireza Jahanbakhsh helped them beat Utrecht 3-1.

Excelsior vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Rotterdam-based rivals have crossed paths 53 times across competitions since 1947. Feyenoord lead 43-8.

The visitors have won 13 of their last 15 games against Excelsior across competitions.

Feyenoord have scored at least thrice in their last five Eredivisie games.

Seven of the hosts' eight Eredivisie wins this season have come at home. They're unbeaten in their last three home games, winning twice.

The visitors have won their last five away games, outscoring Excelsior 15-6.

Excelsior have the worst defensive record in the Eredivisie this season, conceding 66 goals.

Only sixth-placed Twente have conceded fewer goals (26) than Feyenoord (28) this term.

Excelsior vs Feyenoord Prediction

The hosts have two wins in their last 15 meetings against Feyenoord, with both coming at home. Excelsior have kept two clean sheets in their last four league games but have failed to score thrice.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, have won their last ten Eredivisie games, scoring 28 goals. They have lost just once in the league this season. Considering their current form and record against Excelsior, Feyenoord's winning run should continue.

Prediction: Excelsior 1-3 Feyenoord

Excelsior vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Santiago Gimenez to score or assist any time - Yes

