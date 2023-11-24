Excelsior vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

Excelsior and Feyenoord will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 13 clash on Saturday (November 25).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Utrecht before the international break. All four goals came in the second half, with Couhaib Driouech and Lazaros Lamprou scoring to give Excelsior a two-goal lead just past the hour mark. Can Bazogan halved the deficit in the 70th minute, while Modibo Sagnan drew the game level in injury time.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, saw off AZ Alkmaar with a narrow 1-0 home win at home. Quinten Timber's 24th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory saw the defending champions climb to second spot, having garnered 29 points from 12 games. Excelsior are seventh with 15 points to show for their efforts in 12 games.

Excelsior vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have 44 wins from their last 54 games against Excelsior, Saturday's hosts have eight wins to their name, while two games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in May 2023 when Feyenoord claimed a 2-0 away victory.

Six of Excelsior's last seven games in all competitions, including each of the last five have witnessed goals at both ends.

Feyenoord's last four competitive games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Excelsior are winless in their last six games across all competitions in regulation time.

Six of Feyenoord's last eight away games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Excelsior vs Feyenoord Prediction

Excelsior are winless across their last five league games and the chances of this winless run ending this weekend are slim. The Kralingers have won two of the last four head-to-head games at this venue and this could be a source of inspiration.

Feyenoord have had a fairly good start to their title defense but PSV's immaculate start has left Arne Slot's side playing catch-up. They are still the favorites here and would fancy their chances of getting maximum points here.

We are backing the visitors to cruise to a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Excelsior 0-3 Feyenoord

Excelsior vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Feyenoord to score over 1.5 goals