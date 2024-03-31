Excelsior vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2024 

Excelsior host PSV Eindhoven at the Stadion Woudestein on Tuesday (April 2) in the Eredivisie.

The hosts lost 3-0 to Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday, failing to register a shot on target. Excelsior are 16th in the league table with 22 points from 27 games.

PSV, meanwhile, are on the cusp of their first Eredivisie title since 2018. However, they suffered their first league defeat, losing 3-1 to NEC Nijmegen at the Stadion de Goffert despite opening the scoring through Johan Bakayoko.

The visitors are atop the Eredivisie with 72 points and are 10 points above second-placed Feyenoord.

Excelsior vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 50th meeting between Excelsior and PSV, who lead 40-4.

PSV have won their last 10 games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in 19 games in the fixture since 2007.

The Boeren are the highest-scoring side in the top flight this season, with a goal tally of 82.

Only four of the Kralingers' 13 league defeats this season have come at home.

Excelsior vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Excelsior have lost seven of their last eight games and are without a win in last nine games. They have won one of their last 10 home games.

PSV, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games after going unbeaten in eight. They have lost their last two games on the road but should do more than enough to snap that streak.

Prediction: Excelsior 0-4 PSV

Excelsior vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last six matchups.)