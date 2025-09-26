Excelsior vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Excelsior will welcome PSV to the Stadion Woudestein in the Eredivisie on Saturday. The hosts have seen conclusive results in their six league games this season, recording two wins. The defending champions have won four of their six games and are second in the league standings.

The Kralingers met Volendam in their previous outing and registered a 2-1 away win last week. Szymon Wlodarczyk's 19th-minute goal was canceled out by Robin van Cruijsen in the 45th minute, and Lewis Schouten bagged a stoppage-time winner.

The visitors are winless in their last two games, and after a 3-1 loss to Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Champions League, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Ajax last week. Ismael Saibari gave them the lead in the first half, as Ivan Perišić picked up his fifth assist of the season and Yarek Gasiorowski added the second goal in the 81st minute.

Excelsior vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 53 times in all competitions. As expected, the defending champions have dominated proceedings against the hosts, recording 45 wins. The Kralingers have three wins, and five games have ended in draws.

Excelsior have failed to score in three of their six league games this season.

PSV have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last five games in all competitions.

They last met in the league in the 2023-24 campaign, and the visitors secured a league double, with a 5-1 aggregate score.

They met in the KNVB Beker last season, and Boeren won the round of 16 match on penalties.

The Kralingers' last win in this fixture was registered at home in 1985.

Excelsior vs PSV Prediction

The hosts have lost two of their three home games in the league this season, scoring two goals. They have conceded 13 goals in six games, with only Sparta (16) and last-placed Heracles (18) conceding more. They have lost their last 10 home games in this fixture.

Rood-witten are unbeaten in their two games in the league after the international break, scoring seven goals. Interestingly, they have conceded at least two goals in their last five games in all competitions.

Alassane Pléa will miss this match, while Armando Obispo was an unused substitute last week and is a doubt. Ruben van Bommel suffered a serious injury last week and will likely miss the rest of the season.

The visitors are on an 11-game winning streak in the Eredivisie against Excelsior and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Excelsior 1-3 PSV

Excelsior vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

