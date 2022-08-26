Excelsior vs PSV prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2022-23

Excelsior will host PSV Eindhoven in an Eredivisie matchday four fixture on Sunday.

The home side secured maximum points in a comfortable 3-1 home win over Vitesse in league action a fortnight ago. Reda Kharchouch was the star of the show, scoring a first-half brace and providing a second-half assist to inspire the win.

PSV fell to a harrowing 1-0 home defeat to Rangers in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie. Antonio Colak's strike on the stroke of halftime proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat saw the Eindhoven outfit lose 3-2 on aggregate and drop into the UEFA Europa League as a consequence.

They will be looking to bounce back in the league, where they currently occupy third spot, having garnered six points from two matches. Excelsior are level on points with their visitors, with both sides each having a game in hand.

Excelsior vs PSV Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 48 occasions in the past. Excelsior have just three wins to their name, scoring 34 goals.

PSV have been vastly superior in previous matches played, winning 40 games and scoring 141 goals while five matches have ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2019 when Steven Bergwijn scored a brace to guide PSV to a routine 2-0 away win.

Excelsior form guide: W-W

PSV form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Excelsior vs PSV Team News

Excelsior

Nikolas Agrafiotis has been ruled out with an injury, while Jacky Donkor is a doubt for the game. Michael Chacon will serve the last game of his suspension for the red card he received in the Eerste Divisie last season.

Injury: Nikolas Agrafiotis

Suspension: Michael Chacon

Doubtful: Jacky Donkor

PSV

Richard Ledezma, Noni Madueke, Mauro Junior, Yorbe Vertessen, Oscar Boscagli and Carlos Vinicius have all been sidelined by injury concerns.

Injuries: Richard Ledezma, Noni Madueke, Mauro Junior, Yorbe Vertessen, Oscar Boscagli, Carlos Vinicius

Suspension: None

Excelsior vs PSV Predicted XI

Excelsior Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stijn van Gassel (GK); Nathan Tjoe a On, Redouan el Yaakoubi, Sven Nieuwpoort, Siebe Horemans; Couhaib Driouech, Julian Baas, Joshua Eijdenraam, Marouan Azarkan; Kenzo Goudmijn, Reda Kharchouch

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Walter Benitez, Jordan Teze, Andre Ramalho, Jarrad Branthwaite, Philipp Max, Ibrahim Sangare, Joey Veerman, Xavi Simons, Ismael Saibari, Luuk de Jong, Cody Gakpo

Excelsior vs PSV Prediction

Excelsior have performed better than expected since their promotion to the top-flight. The Rotterdam outfit will want to keep their fine start going, although they will have to register a major upset to get anything against PSV.

PSV will be smarting from their continental ouster and Ruud van Nistelrooy's men will want to rebound with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Excelsior 1-4 PSV

