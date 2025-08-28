Excelsior vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025 

Excelsior and Twente will square off in an Eredivisie matchday four fixture on Saturday (August 30th). The game will be played at Stadion Woudestein.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-1 thrashing away to Utrecht last weekend. They were two goals down at the break to goals from Miguel Rodriguez and David Min. Victor Jensen scored a second half brace for the hosts while Do-Young Yoon stepped off the bench to score a late consolation strike.

Twente, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 away win over Heerenveen. Daan Rots put them ahead in the 12th minute and Naci Unuvar doubled their lead with six minutes left in regulation time. Vaclav Sejk pulled one back in injury time.

The win took the Enschede outfit to 10th spot in the standings with three points from three games. Excelsior are second from bottom on zero points.

Excelsior vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Twente have 22 wins from the last 46 head-to-head games. Excelsior were victorious 10 times while 14 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in February 2024 when Twente claimed a 3-0 away win.

There has been exactly one first half goal scored in Twente's three league games this season.

Excelsior have conceded 11 goals in three Eredivisie games this term, while scoring just two.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Excelsior vs Twente Prediction

Excelsior returned to the Eredivisie at the first time of asking following their runners-up finish in the Eerste Divisie last season. They have not had the return that fans would have hoped for and are yet to register their first points on the board after three games.

Twente, for their part, also made a poor start to the season, losing their opening two games of the campaign. However, they would be relieved to have gotten their first win of the season last term and will be looking to build on this.

Back the visitors to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Excelsior 0-2 Twente

Excelsior vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Twente to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Twente to score over 1.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More