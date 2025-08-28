Excelsior vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025 

Excelsior and Twente will square off in an Eredivisie matchday four fixture on Saturday (August 30th). The game will be played at Stadion Woudestein.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-1 thrashing away to Utrecht last weekend. They were two goals down at the break to goals from Miguel Rodriguez and David Min. Victor Jensen scored a second half brace for the hosts while Do-Young Yoon stepped off the bench to score a late consolation strike.
Twente, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 away win over Heerenveen. Daan Rots put them ahead in the 12th minute and Naci Unuvar doubled their lead with six minutes left in regulation time. Vaclav Sejk pulled one back in injury time.
The win took the Enschede outfit to 10th spot in the standings with three points from three games. Excelsior are second from bottom on zero points.
Excelsior vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Twente have 22 wins from the last 46 head-to-head games. Excelsior were victorious 10 times while 14 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in February 2024 when Twente claimed a 3-0 away win.
- There has been exactly one first half goal scored in Twente's three league games this season.
- Excelsior have conceded 11 goals in three Eredivisie games this term, while scoring just two.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
Excelsior vs Twente Prediction
Excelsior returned to the Eredivisie at the first time of asking following their runners-up finish in the Eerste Divisie last season. They have not had the return that fans would have hoped for and are yet to register their first points on the board after three games.
Twente, for their part, also made a poor start to the season, losing their opening two games of the campaign. However, they would be relieved to have gotten their first win of the season last term and will be looking to build on this.
Back the visitors to claim a comfortable win.
Prediction: Excelsior 0-2 Twente
Excelsior vs Twente Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Twente to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Twente to score over 1.5 goals