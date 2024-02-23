Excelsior vs Vitesse Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Excelsior and Vitesse battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 23 clash on Sunday (February 25).

The hosts suffered a harrowing 4-2 defeat at Sparta Rotterdam last weekend. They raced to a two-goal lead after 16 minutes, courtesy of Kik Pierie and Lance Duijvestijn goals.

However, Arno Verschueren and Tobias Lauritsen drew the game level just past the hour-mark. Lauritsen put Rotterdam ahead by completing his brace in the 75th minute before Charles-Andreas Brym made sure of the result in stoppage time.

Vitesse, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with FC Volendam in a relegation six-pointer. A blistering start to the game saw Bilal Ould-Chikh and Mica Pinto score in the opening six minutes as the two sides cancelled each other out.

The draw left the Arnhem rooted to the bottom of the standings with 13 goals from 22 games. Excelsior, meanwhile, are 15th with 21 points to show for their efforts after 22 outings.

Excelsior vs Vitesse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 50 times, with Vitesse leading 20-19.

Their most recent clash in October 2023 was a goalless stalemate.

Four of their last six head-to-head games have had at least one side fail to score.

Vitesse are winless in seven league games, losing five.

Five of Excelsior's last six Eredivisie games have produced at least three goals.

Vitesse have lost their last eight away Eredivisie games, conceding at least thrice seven times.

Excelsior vs Vitesse Prediction

Excelsior sit just outside the relegation zone and hold a three-point advantage over the bottom-three. They have lost their last three league games.

They welcome a struggling Vitesse who are inarguably the worst side in the division this season. They are eight points away from safety and have the worst attack in the league.

Their struggles in front of goal could be the final nail in the coffin in what could be the end of their 34-year sojourn in the Eredivisie. Expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Excelsior 2-1 Vitesse

Excelsior vs Vitesse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Excelsior to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals