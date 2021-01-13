Exceptional Paul Pogba rolls back the years to send Manchester United to Premier League summit

It’s been a long time since Manchester United fans saw Paul Pogba play the way he did against Burnley on Tuesday evening. The Frenchman has been in good form in recent weeks but he was just sensational against the Clarets.

Despite playing on the left side of United's attack for the majority of the games this season, Pogba returned to a two-man midfield alongside Nemanja Matic against Burnley. The change worked and the Frenchman produced a performance that makes him undroppable.

The 27-year-old was at the centre of everything good that Manchester United did on Tuesday and deservedly scored the goal that turned out to be the winner. Pogba's body language has been repeatedly scrutinised during his stay at Old Trafford but the player looked happy on the pitch during the Burnley game.

A few weeks ago, many Manchester United fans were calling for him to be sold following some careless statements from Pogba's agent Mino Riola. However, Pogba has managed to turn the tide of public opinion with good performances for his team.

Paul Pogba’s game by numbers vs. Burnley:



104 touches (most)

12 duels won (most)

7 penalty area entries

5 aerial duels won (=most)

5 clearances (most)

4 fouls won (most)

2 chances created (=most)

2 tackles

2 interceptions

1 shot

1 goal



What a performance.

The Pogba show

One major criticism of Pogba’s game has been that he shirks his defensive duties and rarely tracks back. However, the France international silenced his critics by putting up a gallant performance in the middle of the park against Burnley.

Pogba was involved in winning headers from corners and he often tracked back to regain possession. This was certainly one of his most complete performances in a Manchester United shirt. On a day when Bruno Fernandes didn’t have a good game, Pogba turned up and ensured Manchester United picked up all three points.

“We knew it would be difficult, we knew it. When you come here, you know it’s going to be a war,” Pogba said after the game, as quoted by Manutd.com.

“You need to keep calm and we did this. It was very hard in the first half and then, in the second half, we came out with a good mentality and we got the goal. We got the result that we wanted," noted Pogba.

Pogba made Turf Moor his own during Tuesday's Premier League clash. It was, therefore, not surprising that he ended the game as the Man of the Match. He topped the charts in touches made, duels won, aerial duels won, clearances and chances created.

Manchester United need Pogba for title charge

In the aftermath of the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not hide his admiration for Pogba. The Frenchman's deflected effort sent the Reds to the top of the Premier League table, three points above rivals Liverpool.

"I've always said Paul is a big player for us," Solskjaer said during his post-match press conference, as quoted by ESPN.

"He is a good character in the dressing room, he is always the one the lads look to and he's a world champion, of course. I think he's at his best at the moment," said the Manchester United manager.

Pogba is a big player for Manchester United and the club will need him to continue his rich form if they are going to win the Premier League.