Exciting Ties in Thai FA Cup Second Round

Gian C FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 11 // 04 Jul 2018, 03:33 IST

Chiang Rai United are the defending champions of the Thai FA Cup

Just a week on from the round of 64, Thailand's top teams are set to take to the field once again for another set of crucial FA Cup encounters. With qualification to the AFC Champions League on offer for the competition's winners, the nation's top clubs are pulling out all the stops to make sure they can get their hands on the coveted trophy.

This season's edition has already seen some major upsets. Fourth division side Chainat United managed to beat T2 team Thai Honda, and third division clubs Nara United and Royal Thai Army FC both progressed despite facing higher-tier opposition.

All of the first division sides who played lower league opposition have progressed, but big names such as Prachuap, Chainat Hornbill, Nakhon Ratchasima, Suphanburi and most impressively Bangkok United have all been eliminated from the competition at the hands of fellow T1 clubs.

This round sees two all top-division clashes, with defending champions Chiang Rai United taking on bottom club Air Force and struggling Bangkok Glass take on mid-table Ratchaburi. In a slightly comedic twist of fate, Bangkok Glass's B team, who play in the T4 league under the name BGC F.C, may have a genuine chance at progressing further than the senior team if they are able to see off their third division opposition.

T2 table-toppers PTT Rayong will pay a visit to the PAT Stadium to take on Port FC, who are without star man Sergio Suarez. The latter's tough fixture list gives the promotion hopefuls a chance, but it is unlikely that Port will surrender what is a golden opportunity to make their first appearance in the continental competition.

Buriram United and Muangthong United will also be visited by second division opposition, in the form of Lampang FC and Army United respectively. Elsewhere, Chonburi will be looking to recover from a 7-4 defeat to Bangkok Glass when they take on fourth division side Uttaradit, while new Police Tero's new 2016 title-winning head coach Totchtawan Sripan will be looking for his first win against Vongchavalitkul University, who are the last amateur side left in the competition.