Exclusive: "Football Ramble" host Luke Moore on touring North America & more

"The Football Ramble" cast / Photo courtesy of Renee Pfefer

Critically-acclaimed U.K.-based podcast The Football Ramble is about to embark on its debut live tour of the U.S. and Canada. Recently transformed into a stage show, the chart-topping podcast has already performed to enthusiastic crowds throughout the U.K., Europe and is now ready to make its North American debut.

Audiences can expect lively discussions about English Premier League, World Football (a.k.a. soccer!) and irreverent commentary on the sporting issues of the day.

Kicking off on November 5, 2019, at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, The Football Ramble Live! will also make stops at Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on November 6th, the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, Canada on November 7th, and Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL on November 8th.

The Football Ramble began as a refreshing new voice in football and has established itself as the essential, independent voice of football punditry. Originally released twice weekly, and with over 65 million downloads, Football Ramble Daily -- new shows out Monday through Saturday -- is the U.K.’s most popular independent sports show.

Luke Moore -- who along with Marcus Speller, Radio DJ Pete Donaldson and comedian Jim Campbell will be part of these North American live appearances -- answered some questions for Sportskeeda. More on The Football Ramble can be found online at https://stakhanov.studio/shows/the-football-ramble.

How would you describe your podcast to someone who hasn't yet listened?

Luke Moore: A rip-roaring, funny, entertaining show about the circus that is football. Four good ol' guys who don't take the game too seriously pore over the latest news and results and try to make sense of the ongoing palaver that is football in England and beyond! We do it with such passion because if we didn't, we would have to go out and get jobs, and that is an unacceptable prospect to all of us.

How do your live shows compare to your studio episodes?

Luke Moore: Much more comedy-based, and much more multimedia-based as well. Expect videos, games, stories about some of the characters we've met in our 12 years in football broadcasting, audience interaction, the lot! There might also be blood. Pete Donaldson's blood.

How long did it take for your upcoming North American tour to come together?

Luke Moore: I think it was several months in the planning, but it's been years in the making as well -- we've wanted to bring our theatre to show to North America for as long as we can remember. It's a real thrill to be able to do so finally! What will the people of North America say? My opinion is that they will buy tickets and they will enjoy it, and for that, we will be grateful. It's lit!

Any sites in New York you hope to check out beyond the venues you'll be performing at?

Luke Moore: We are hearing amazing things about something called "The Statue of Liberty." Not sure many people have heard of it, it's a little hidden gem that not even many Americans are even familiar with. We will visit it, take photos that will be shared widely and really put the ol' girl on the map.

Note: We will also visit almost all of the locations that feature in the popular film Home Alone 2.

Will you be using the word "soccer" at any point during your North American visit?

Luke Moore: We may well do that. No one should feel self-conscious about using the word "soccer," it's fine. We are completely relaxed about it. Call the beautiful game whatever you want because a rose by any other name would smell as sweet. Also, we literally have two really famous shows about football with "soccer" in the title -- Soccer Saturday and Soccer AM. We're as bad as you lot, but actually worse because we also have bad teeth.

Live dates aside, what are you currently working on?

Luke Moore: Podcasts, all sorts of podcasts. We have a different Football Ramble show each day of the week so there's something in there for everyone. We take Sundays off to clean out the studio or it gets very dirty, what with all that podcasting going on. I am also sat right now looking at a shelf that needs to be put up. I need to first create a podcast about putting shelves up, listen to it, and then I'll know what to do.

What has you most excited within football today? Any particular teams or developments?

Luke Moore: I am excited to see how long people can make excuses about VAR, and I am also excited to see the creative way that Liverpool will fail to win the Premier League this season. Mark my words, something will stop them. Godzilla, an injury to a key player, a sudden suspension of all sport due to Brexit, who knows. But something.

Are there any sports that you appreciate nearly as much as you do football?

Luke Moore: I love quarterbacks. I know next to nothing about any of what they do but to me, that's where the enjoyment lies -- every day feels like a school day. I love Gardner Minshew, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and also Tom Brady. I also love the college quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Finally, any last words for the kids?

Luke Moore: Make podcasts whenever and wherever you can. They are the future and if you get it right, you'll never need to buy your own mattress again.