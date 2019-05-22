Exclusive: Soccer great Julie Foudy on her greatest accomplishment, working with DICK's Sporting Goods, and more

To say the very least, Julie Foudy had a sensational soccer career while playing on the USA National Team for 17 years. She is the former Captain of the U.S. Women's National Team, a role she fulfilled for 13 of her 17 years with the team. Ultimately, Foudy participated in four Women's World Cups and three Olympics for Team USA.

Furthermore, Foudy is a two-time World Cup Champion, a 1996 Olympic Gold medalist, a 2000 Olympic Silver medalist and 2004 Olympic Gold medalist. Foudy finished her international career with 45 goals, 59 assists and 274 appearances for the USA. Her 274 caps rank third in the world all-time, male or female.

Foudy -- an avid runner beyond being a soccer great -- answered some questions for me, on behalf of Sportskeeda, about her career and more.

Among Foudy's current projects is working with DICK's Sporting Goods, where she taped this May 2019 interview. The full interview is embedded below, while some highlights are transcribed below for your reading pleasure.

On her proudest career accomplishment:

"I'd probably say winning the World Cup twice. Some of those Olympics as well."

On if she was running a lot before her soccer career:

"I was a runner. Maybe not a conscious one, but I was one. I always had a really good engine on the soccer field. Now that I'm done playing, of course, I always talk about how I still love to go out there and run.

"Now I just do it in a different way. I'm with moms and I'm chatting and it's communal, but I just love being outside and being able to get a workout in. I do my best thinking while running so I continue to really enjoy it."

On her favorite footwear as a runner:

"I like to wear Nike running shoes."

On current and future projects:

"Right now I'm actually working with DICK's Sporting Goods because May is National Runner's Month... Because I have such a love of running, and what I love is [they're] supporting 20 organized races around the [U.S.] country this month.

"They're also supporting something new, a virtual race. It gets all runners involved, so you can actually go and sign up... You don't actually have to go to an organized race. You can upload your times and compete virtually, which is really neat."