Exeter City host Luton Town at St James Park on Tuesday (September 26) in the third round of the EFL Cup.

The hosts lost 2-0 to Oxford United in League One at the weekend. Exeter conceded inside 10 minutes before captain Will Aimson conceded two penalties in the final 10 minutes to cap off a miserable display.

Luton, meanwhile, have had a difficult Premier League campaign. However, they picked up their first point of the campaign on Saturday in a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Hatters started on the front foot and strengthened their grip on proceedings after Wolves were reduced to 10 men in the first half. However, they failed to convert their numerical advantage to all three points.

Exeter City vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 56 competitive meetings, Exeter have won 11 and lost 30.

In their last meeting in a League Two clash in 2018, Luton won 1-0.

Luton are unbeaten in seven games in the fixture since 2015.

Luton are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture and have managed just one in their last 13.

The Hatters, with three goals, are the lowest scoring side in the Premier League this season.

Exeter City vs Luton Town Prediction

Exeter are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have conceded a staggering 12 goals. They have lost two of their last three home games.

Luton, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their six games this season. However, the sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the Premier League outfit come out on top.

Prediction: Exeter 1-3 Luton

Exeter City vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Luton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last eight meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of their last 10 meetings.)