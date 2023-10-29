Exeter City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | October 31, 2023 

Exeter City host Middlesbrough at St James Park on Tuesday (October 31) in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

The hosts have had a difficult run of results in League One. Exeter beat Premier League outfit Luton Town in the previous round of the League Cup. Demetri Mitchell scored a late winner to clinch a hard-fought win for Gary Caldwell's men.

Exeter will play in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup this week for the first time since the 1989-90 campaign.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are playing well in the Championship. They beat League Two side Bradford 2-0 last time out in the cup competition. Summer arrival Emmanuel Latte Lath opened the scoring midway through the first half before Morgan Rogers doubled the Boro's advantage early after the restart.

Exeter City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams..

Exerter are without a clean sheet in seven games across competitions.

Middlesbrough have scored in all but one of their last 10 games across competitions.

Exeter have scored 12 goals in League One this season. Only Shrewsbury Town (7) and Cheltenham Town (6) have scored fewer.

Middlesbrough are the joint-second highest-scoring side in the Carabao Cup, netting eight times.

Exeter City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Exeter are on a seven-game winless streak across competitions, losing six. They have lost four of their last five games at St James Park.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, saw their latest result snap their seven-game winning streak. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides coupled with their contrasting form should see Middlesbrough win this one.

Prediction: Exeter City 0-2 Middlesbrough

Exeter City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Extere's last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have csored in just two of Middlesbrough's last seven games.)