Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2025 

Exeter City will host Nottingham Forest at the St James Park on Tuesday in round four of the 2024-25 FA Cup campaign. The home side have endured a wretched run of results in the English third tier this year but will put all that behind them as they take on top-flight opposition in the domestic cup this week.

They saw off Barnet and Chesterfield in the first two rounds of the FA Cup last year. They were then drawn against Oxford United in the third round of the competition and picked up an impressive 3-1 comeback victory over the Championship side featuring a first-half brace from former Manchester United youngster Demetri Mitchell.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are enjoying a memorable campaign in the Premier League this season and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the domestic cup this week. They beat Luton Town 2-0 last time out in the tournament with Ryan Yates heading home the opener late in the first half before Ramon Sosa sealed the win midway through the second half.

Trending

The visitors faced Bristol City at this stage of the competition last season, playing out a goalless draw in the original fixture and a 1-1 draw in the replay before going on to win the tie on penalties.

Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark just the fifth meeting between Exeter and Forest, with the visitors going unbeaten in all four of their previous matchups.

The two teams last faced off league clash back in April 1951 which saw the Reds run out 5-0 winners.

Exeter last appeared in the FA Cup fourth round in the 1980-81 campaign.

Forest have the third-best defensive record in the English top flight this season, a goal concession tally of 27.

Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

The Grecians have lost their last three games on the trot and have won just one of their last nine. They have been woeful defensively all season and have a near-impossible task ahead of them this week.

Forest will head into the cup tie as overwhelming favorites and should comfortably win this one to extend their run in the competition.

Prediction: Exeter City 0-3 Nottingham Forest

Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nottingham Forest to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in two of the visitors' last nine matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback