“Expected to play a role” - Fabrizio Romano provides update on 25-year-old’s Manchester United future

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Donny Van de Beek is expected to be part of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United team next season.

Van de Beek, 25, has encountered a difficult time at United since joining from Ajax in 2020 for £35.1 million.

He's made 50 appearances for United, scoring two goals and contributing two assists.

The Dutch midfielder has faced a constant uphill battle to get into the Red Devils' starting XI despite many others underperforming.

He even got given the unwanted nickname of 'Donny Van de Bench' by rival fans.

His lack of game time would see go out on a loan spell at relegation battlers Everton but he ran into injury issues during that period.

Erik ten Hag has now succeeded interim manager Ralf Rangnick as United's new boss.

According to Romano, he will look to use his former Ajax midfielder next season.

Romano stated on his official YouTube channel:

"Manchester United when they were negotiating with Everton and Crystal Palace in January, they didn't want to include any buy option because they knew there was a chance for the new manager in this case Erik ten Hag to consider him for the new season."

Romano claims Ten Hag has made clear his intention to use Van de Beek:

"Erik ten Hag sent a clear message to the board since day one, he's convinced that Donny Van de Beek could be an important player for Manchester United next season."

He continued:

"Ten Hag is a big fan of Van de Beek, they worked together at Ajax, the relationship is very good from a personal and technical side."

Romano concluded:

"The pre-season will be important to see what happens but United are not negotiating with any other clubs."

Donny Van de Beek to rewrite his Manchester United story

Van de Beek has a chance to shine under Erik ten Hag

It's fair to say that Donny Van de Beek's Manchester United spell has been a bitter disappointment.

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed the midfielder back in 2020 it had taken many by surprise given the attacking midfielders the club already possessed.

The Red Devils were just six months into their relationship with star man Bruno Fernandes who was scoring goals for fun at thar point of time.

But Van de Beek's time at Ajax drew plaudits for the way in which he was integral to Ten Hag's style of play alongside his work rate.

It bodes well for Manchester United heading into next season with Van de Beek having the experience of playing under the Dutch coach.

He played 110 times under Ten Hag, scoring 32 goals and contributing 29 assists.

The close relationship they share will work well with both the player trying to reignite his tottering United spelli whilst giving Ten Hag an understanding of the squad.

