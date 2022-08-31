Explained: Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's sleeping pattern which involves 5 naps and getting into the foetal position 

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's professional peak has lasted for several years, and a huge part of that success is down to his fitness regime.

The 37-year-old has an exemplary fitness standard, which has inspired many athletes around the world.

His daily routine is set precisely to bring the best out of the Portuguese forward. It consists of a strict sleeping pattern, diet, and gym sessions.

A recent report published via Sports Bible has published Ronaldo's sleeping pattern. The news has left his fans in awe of the Portuguese forward. He reportedly naps five times a day and that too in a unique position.

Sleep expert Nick Littlehales said that Ronaldo's naps last for 90 minutes and he sleeps in the foetal position in bed. Littlehales worked with the Manchester United forward during his time with Los Blancos.

Speaking to The Independent, Littlehales explained how Ronaldo's routine has helped him throughout his career.

He said:

"Anyone who has ever worked with Ronaldo knows that if you have a discussion in the corner of the room, he will come over and ask what you are talking about.''

The sleep expert added:

"I was invited to Real Madrid when Carlo Ancelotti became manager [in 2013]. I was standing on the edge of the training pitch, talking to the Madrid staff, when Ronaldo ran over. He was interested in what I was trying to do because as an athlete he has always invested in himself.''

He further stated:

"From what I have learned from working with him, Ronaldo is not interested in fad diets, he is not interested in copying others. The only thing he is concerned with is: does it work for him?"

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag challenges Cristiano Ronaldo to thrive under his leadership- Reports

The Athletic reported that new United boss Erik ten Hag challenged the Portuguese forward to thrive under his leadership. Ten Hag is confident that Ronaldo has an important role to play under his tenure at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo has only started one out of four games under the Dutch boss. Manchester United lost that match 4-0 against Brentford.

