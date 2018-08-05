Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Extreme measures taken by footballers in the past to force a transfer

Mahendra Raju
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
718   //    05 Aug 2018, 17:38 IST

Some of these players have forced a transfer, will the rest join them?
Some of these players have forced a transfer, will the rest join them?

To hand in a transfer request doesn’t put a player anywhere close to leaving – we’ve moved on from those old fashioned days.

As a result, formal transfer requests are relatively rare among high profile players in this day and age. More importantly, a transfer request has no legal bearing. Since the club holds all the cards in the matter, the transfer request becomes a waste of time. All it does is merely provide fodder for sports journalists. Handing in a transfer request does not always mean the player is any closer to the exit door. It is just a polite little request which your owner will turn down as he's perfectly entitled to.

We've seen the likes of Robbie Savage and Raheem Sterling try every other trick in the book in an attempt to secure a transfer away from their clubs. We've seen harsher measures being taken in the past as well. Here we go through 5 such techniques or tricks aka Machiavellian manoeuvres that footballers implemented to force a move:

#5 Feign an injury

What about this technique?

This is perhaps the kindest way to force a transfer. It's indeed very generous. With this move, you'll be killing not two, but three birds with one stone. First, you'll be withdrawing yourself from all of the manager’s plans. Two, you'll be discomfiting your owners and the boardroom. Three, you'll ensure that you don’t actually get injured while training or on match-day and safely pass your medical with the club you want to force a move to.

Who adopted this method?

We had Frenchman Loïc Rémy try this with Alan Pardew in his endeavour to secure a move to Chelsea and boy did he do it well. In 2014, he claimed he was struggling with a strain in his groin to avoid the final few games of the season. Later, the player on loan from Queens Park Rangers told L’Equipe - “We had nothing to play for and I didn’t want to risk getting hurt again. The coach Alan Pardew understood my point of view. Newcastle want to sign me but I don’t know if I’ll stay. The World Cup is a window. I’m at a turning point, it will be massive improvement or stagnation.”

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Alexis Sanchez Neymar
Mahendra Raju
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
FC Barcelona: 5 reasons why the club has lost its identity
RELATED STORY
10 most hilarious tweets by footballers ever
RELATED STORY
What Are The Perfect Conditions For A Soccer Transfer...
RELATED STORY
10 of the most injury-prone footballers in the world
RELATED STORY
3 solo-run goals in recent memory that electrified the world
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late...
RELATED STORY
5 controversial signings made by Barcelona in recent years
RELATED STORY
The Mesut Ozil story: A footballing power lets itself down
RELATED STORY
Transfer Values - Calculation explained
RELATED STORY
South American Dream XI Team of the Season 2017-18
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT BEL BAR
1 - 0
 Belize vs Barbados
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow AST DIN 07:30 PM Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow QAR BAT 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs BATE
Tomorrow MAL VID 10:45 PM Malmö FF vs Vidi
Tomorrow SLA DYN 11:00 PM Slavia Praha vs Dynamo Kyiv
Tomorrow STA AJA 11:30 PM Standard Liège vs Ajax
08 Aug CRV SPA 12:00 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Spartak Trnava
08 Aug BEN FEN 12:30 AM Benfica vs Fenerbahçe
08 Aug PAO SPA 10:30 PM PAOK vs Spartak Moskva
Europa League 2017-18
Tomorrow PYU MAC 09:30 PM Pyunik vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us