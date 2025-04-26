Eyupspor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025

The action continues in round 33 of the Turkish Super Lig as Eyupspor and Galatasaray lock horns at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğa Stadium on Sunday. Arda Turan’s hosts showed their mettle in December’s reverse fixture when they held on for a 2-2 stalemate at Rams Park.

Eyupspor failed to move into the top three on Sunday, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Caykur Rizespor at the Caykur Didi Stadium. Before that, Turan’s side were on a run of back-to-back victories and had lost one of their previous five league outings since March.

Having gained promotion from the 1. Lig last term, Eyupspor find themselves in the race for a place in Europe, as they sit fifth in the Super Lig, two points behind third-placed Besiktas.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, turned in a five-star display last time out, cruising to a 5-1 victory over Konyaspor in the Turkiye Kupasi semi-final.

Buruk’s men now turn their focus to the Super Lig, where their 26-game unbeaten run was snapped in a 2-1 loss to Besiktas on March 29 before they claimed consecutive wins over Samsunspor and Bodrum.

Galatasaray have picked up 77 points from 30 matches to lead the way atop the Super Lig, five points above second-placed Fenerbahce with six games left.

Eyupspor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Eyupspor and Galatasaray, with Buruk’s men claiming one win from their previous two encounters.

Galatasaray boast the best defensive record in the league, conceding 29 times in 30 matches.

Eyupspor are unbeaten in 10 of their last 12 home matches across competitions, winning seven, since December.

Buruk’s men hold the division’s best away record, with 12 wins from 15 matches to collect 38 points..

Eyupspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Having gained promotion from the second tier last term, Eyupspor have exceeded expectations as they find themselves firmly in the race for European football.

However, Galatasaray boast a significantly superior and more experienced squad and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Eyupspor 1-2 Galatasaray

Eyupspor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Galatasaray’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: First to score - Galatasaray (They have opened the scoring in five of their last six matches).

