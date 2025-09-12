Eyupspor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Eyupspor will host Galatasaray at the Eyup Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The home side endured a poor start to their season but have picked up important points in recent outings and now sit 10th in the table with four points from four matches.
After picking up their first win of the campaign in matchday three, Eyupspor headed to the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium to face Basaksehir just before the international break. The game ended goalless with both sides squandering good chances to get on the scoresheet.
Galatasaray, on the other hand, have enjoyed a superb start to their season and are going full steam ahead in pursuit of a 26th Super Lig title. They made it four wins in four last time out as they beat Rizespor 3-1, featuring goals from three different players, including Victor Osimhen, who netted his first home goal upon returning to the club on a permanent basis.
The visitors sit atop the table with 12 points and will be looking to continue their perfect start to the season this weekend.
Eyupspor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark just the fourth meeting between the two teams. Galatasaray are undefeated in their previous three matchups, picking up two wins and a draw.
- Eyupspor have conceded seven goals in the Super Lig this season. Only Genclerbirligi (8) and Gaziantep (9) have shipped more.
- Cimbom are by far the highest-scoring side in the Turkish top flight this term, with 13 goals scored in just four games.
- Eyup have managed just one clean sheet in their last 10 league games dating back to last season.
Eyupspor vs Galatasaray Prediction
Selçuk Şahin's men are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing their first two games of the season. Confidence will undoubtedly be high in the camp, but they will also recognize the scale of their next task and will likely be satisfied with a draw.
Galatasaray are on a four-game winning streak and will only need to remain switched on this weekend to extend that record further.
Prediction: Eyupspor 1-3 Galatasaray
Eyupspor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the hosts' last eight matches)