FA Cup 2018-19: How Manchester United could line-up against Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Manchester United is ready for Saturday showdown

After their loss against Arsenal in their last match, Manchester United spearheaded by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to bounce back as the Red Devils will be hosted at Molineux Stadium on Saturday night.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are well known for being giants killers and have been considered as one of the most unpredictable teams throughout English football. Case in point, this Wolves team knocked Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool out of the FA Cup this season. They also defeated Arsenal on their home soil which is enough to show their domination on the pitch of Molineux Stadium.

The winner of this match will get a direct entry to Wembley Stadium. Manchester United have some injury issues which could be a negative sight ahead of this weekend fixture.

Team news

Darmian, Mata, Sánchez and Valencia are definitely going to miss out this weekend match due to some injury issues. Reports have emerged that players like Greenwood, Herrera, Lingard and Lukaku are at the doubtful situation due to the lack of match fitness. Ashley Young is set to miss for his one-game suspension. Now, let us take a look at the predicted starting line-up of Manchester United.

Predicted line-up

Goalkeeper

David De Gea should be rested this weekend

Sergio Romero could start against the Wolves on Saturday as the Argentinian proved his quality against Chelsea at Samford Bridge.

De Gea was trolled in the social networking sites following his silly mistake against Arsenal. So, it would be better for him to focus on the upcoming big games. Those kinds of mistake will not be afforded in future matches as United have a few mega matches in front of them.

Defenders

Luke Shaw has provided superb performance for United this season

In the absence of Ashley Young, Diogo Dalot is likely to start the match as the right-back, it is expected that Luke Shaw will be continuing his terrific run through the left flank.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to launch a decent pair of centre backs. Chris Smalling and Victor could be the pair as they both have gifted some stunning performances in recent games.

Midfielders

Paul Pogba- Manchester United

Under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Man United's midfield has developed in a great manner. It could be possible that the Norwegian boss will start with four midfielders.

Andreas Periera and Fred could be the central midfielder while Matic could play the defensive role in the midfield as Pogba is likely to get the free role.

Forwards

Marcus Rashford- Manchester United

After the stunning performances against the big side, it holds no bar that Marcus Rashford is one of the favourites to make another appearance for the Red Devils. Anthony Martial who recently returned from an injury could be featured for this weekend showdown.

Martial could operate the light wing while Rashford could play the role of a centre forward. His blizzarding speed could help United in counter-attacking situations.

