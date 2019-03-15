FA Cup 2018/19: Wolves vs Man United| Match preview, predicted lineups and more

Wolves vs Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Premier League giants Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. The Nuno Espirito Santo-managed side will be relying on home support and an in-form Raul Jimenez to cause an upset and send Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men packing. However, the Red Devils have been brilliant away from home this season albeit their 100 per cent win record on the road was just about tarnished with a trip to the Emirates last Sunday.

Wolves and Manchester United last met in the FA Cup in 2005-06, and the Red Devils were winners by a margin of 3-0 at the Molineux. This will also be the 100th meeting between Wolves and United in all competitions.

Wolves have been fantastic this season in the Premier League after getting promoted and manager Santo has to be given credit for their good showing. They held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw when they met at Old Trafford on September 22 and will take great heart from that fact. Their frontline will be led by the ever-dependable Raul Jimenez. The Mexican centre-forward has fourteen goals to his name this year in all competitions and will look to add to that tally on Saturday.

Supporting Jimenez will be Diogo Jota but that doesn't take the limelight of Wolves' midfield which consists of Leander Dendoncker, Joao Moutinho and the brilliant Ruben Neves. Manchester United too will be licking their lips in this trip to the Molineux after smarting under defeat in their last game to Arsenal 2-0.

If Romelu Lukaku is fit to play, he will be the biggest threat to Wolves' defence. He will be ably backed by Marcus Rashford on the front line with Paul Pogba and Fred in central midfield. Solskjaer will be mightily tempted to drop Nemanja Matic, who had a disastrous game against Arsenal last week and bring in Ander Herrera, who is supposedly back in training.

Predicted lineups

Wolves:

Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

Defenders: Jonny, Conor Coady, Willy Boly, Ryan Bennett, Matt Doherty

Midfielders: Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves

Attackers: Diogo Jota, Raul Jimenez

Manchester United:

Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero

Defenders: Ashley Young, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Diogo Dalot

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Fred, Andreas Pereira.

Attackers: Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku.

