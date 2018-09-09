Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fabinho showing what he can bring to Liverpool

Christopher Foreman
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
09 Sep 2018

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League

After signing from Monaco for an estimated 39million this summer, Fabinho has yet to feature competitively for the reds.

However, after an impressive performance in a 2-0 win against the USA while on international duty for Brazil he certainly looks ready to take center stage for Liverpool as they look to lift their first league title for over 28years.

Predominantly a defensive midfielder Fabinho showed his versatility by deputizing at right-back for Brazil. He put in an excellent display winning his team a penalty as well as showing his excellent ball distribution.

Speaking after the game against the USA Fabinho was clearly feeling confident "During the week the training went well, I also know my team-mates, so it was easy to play with them. At the beginning of the game, you have to have patience, and I tried to keep things simple to build confidence, but overall it went well".

The Brazilian was also asked about playing right-back in which he responded: "It is not the first time it happened, so I am used to it, I've done it a few times for my old club."

The former Monaco star could not have hit form at a better time with Liverpool hoping to hold on to there lead at the top of the table when they face Spurs on 18th September. That is the start of an unforgiving set of fixtures for the reds, including a champions league tie against Paris St Germain, a premier league game against Southampton, an EFL cup game against Chelsea before facing Chelsea again in the premier league, all in the space of 14 days.

Klopp has done brilliantly, boasting a 100% record in the premier league this season. However, surely now is the right time to unleash the 6ft2 colossus. Will Fabinho be a good signing? Liverpool fans certainly think so with an emphatic 95% voting yes on a poll done by the mirror. What do u guys think? Is Fabinho ready to start for the reds?

