Fabinho signing proves that Liverpool are ahead of Manchester United in the transfer market

The Brazilian's signing proves that Anfield is a more attractive destination than Old Trafford nowadays.

vihanb7 CONTRIBUTOR Feature 29 May 2018, 11:36 IST

Liverpool Unveil New Signing Fabinho

Well, where to start?!

Out of nowhere, Liverpool have announced that they have signed Brazilian midfielder Fabinho from Monaco for a reported fee of €45 million (£39m/$52m) plus bonuses of up to another €5m (£4m/$6m). The midfielder has completed a medical and will officially join The Reds on July 1. Manchester United were also said to be interested in the 24-year-old and this signing shows why Liverpool are ahead of the Red Devils in the transfer market.

Fabinho is an extremely intelligent and talented player who can play as a central defensive midfielder, central midfielder or even right-back if required. Perhaps, his versatility could have been a key reason why Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp decided to splash the cash and get the Brazillian to Anfield.

As mentioned, Man United were also interested in him. Why then did Fabinho choose Anfield ahead of Old Trafford?

The answer is simple: United's defensive and negative style of play meant that Liverpool seemed the better option. He had the choice to either go to a club and play boring football or to go somewhere where he could be part of something special. Roberto Firmino also played a crucial role as, Fabinho said that he heard "great things" about Liverpool from him.

Mourinho has a lot to ponder

Fabinho joining Liverpool was a reality check for Mourinho and United fans that their negative style of playing games is preventing them from signing top-class players and a change in approach is required, otherwise the Reds won't be the first side to leapfrog them in the transfer market.

As for Klopp's Liverpool, the future looks bright. A midfield trio of Fabinho, Naby Keita and Nabil Fekir (if Liverpool manage to sign him) looks devastating and good enough to win the Premier League and the Champion's League.

