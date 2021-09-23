The incredible story of Fabrizio Romano and his favorite club

Fabrizio Romano is one of the most popular journalists in football right now. The Italian is well known for his accurate coverage of the transfer market. In an age when fake news is on the rise, the 28-year-old is a breath of fresh air who always delivers correct information.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United: HERE WE GO! Done deal between Juventus and Man United on permanent move. Cristiano has accepted the contract proposal from Manchester United and he's coming back. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC Medical to be scheduled soon.CR7 IS BACK. Here we go.



Fabrizio Romano is the go-to person for all football-related news, whether it be about transfers or contract renewals. His operation is transparent as he shares all the details of his work on the internet.

Which is Fabrizio Romano's favourite club?

Fabrizio Romano confessed that he is a huge fan of Watford.

Many might be wondering what his favorite club is, and the answer is somewhat unexpected and surprising.

Fabrizio Romano's favorite club is Watford. He became a fan of the Hornets in 2013 after witnessing their remarkable comeback against Leicester City in the Championship playoffs.

Leicester versus Watford - Championship playoffs

Watford v Leicester City - npower Championship Play Off Semi Final: Second Leg

It was Watford versus Leicester City in the second leg of Championship playoffs. Leicester City were almost through, having an edge with the away goals rule.

In the 97th minute, Watford conceded a questionable penalty. Scoring this penalty would cement Leicester's progress. The following moments, however, will forever be etched into the history of the Championship.

Watford goalkeeper Manuel Almunia had other ideas for the game. He pulled off an incredible dive to save the penalty and followed it up with a reflex save on the rebound.

The Hornets still needed a goal, so they industrially began a quick counter-attack once the ball was cleared to midfield.

From the right flank, Fernando Forestieri whipped a cross to Jonathan Hogg. The angle was not suitable for Hogg to score, however, so he nudged the ball with his head onto the path of Troy Deeney. The Birmingham native made no mistake and blasted the ball past Leiscester keeper Kasper Schmeichel. The crowd went positively berserk. The comeback was complete.

Watford and Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano provided media coverage for many of the deals in which Watford was involved

From that moment on, Watford became Fabrizio Romano's favorite club. He said on his YouTube channel that in FIFA career mode and Football Manager, he always played as Watford. He wanted to make them the best team, even in video games!

Eventually, Fabrizio discovered that Watford had Italian ownership. The Pozzo family owned both Watford and Udinese, and he provided media coverage for the many transfer dealings happening between the two clubs. He even received tickets from Valon Behrami to watch matches at Vicarage Road.

Fabrizio was absolutely enamored by the stadium and the fans. He loves the club crest and regularly watches their matches. He confessed that he was not a supporter of big clubs like Manchester United and Barcelona but remains a devoted supporter of Watford.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee