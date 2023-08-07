Fact Check: Has Megan Rapinoe been released by the US Olympic team? Viral article debunked post World Cup blunder

Megan Rapinoe continues to be a major talking point after the USWNT bowed out of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.

The United States women's national soccer team crashed out of the Women's World Cup after losing 5-4 on penalties to Sweden in the Round of 16 on Sunday (August 6). The defeat saw the team have their worst run in the competition, finishing outside the top three for the first time in their history.

The game went into penalties after the USWNT and Sweden played out a 0-0 draw in normal time and extra time. The latter eventually emerged victorious after Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelley O'Hara missed their respective spot-kicks.

Megan Rapinoe, in particular, has been the subject of severe criticism after failing to convert her penalty. News website The Dunning-Kruger Times has notably published an article stating that the USWNT superstar has been released from the US Olympic Team.

Rapinoe, 38, announced her retirement from international football earlier this year, with the World Cup being her last outing with the Stars and Stripes. Although she still plies her trade for OL Reign, she is expected to hang up her boots at the end of the 2023 National Women's Soccer League season.

The OL Reign star, though, could still play for the US Olympic Team, who she helped win gold in London in 2012, at next year's Olympics in Paris, France. That would no longer be possible as she has been released from the team, according to the aforementioned report.

The article claimed that Rapinoe has been asked to "step aside" from the team for bringing negative attention. It added that the player has also been released by OL Reign, thus forcing her into early retirement. However, those claims are wide of the mark.

Megan Rapinoe has not been axed from the US Olympic Team

None of the claims in the article are true as The Dunning-Kruger Times is a popular parody website. The website is known for publishing satirical content and admits it themselves. They clarify on the website that everything they report is entirely fictional.

The Dunning-Kruger Times' report on Megan Rapinoe appears true due to the heat she is receiving following the USWNT's World Cup exit. Many fans have been calling for her to be axed from the team after she missed her penalty in the shootout. One fan tweeted:

"Who else agrees Megan Rapinoe should be immediately released from the United States Women’s soccer team?"

The aforementioned report not being true does not mean that Megan Rapinoe will feature for the US Olympic Team in Paris next year. The two-time Women's World Cup winner is expected to retire from football entirely this year.