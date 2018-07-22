Fact File on the seven teenagers in the Manchester United pre-season squad

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.76K // 22 Jul 2018, 16:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

With big players like Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and rest of the players who took part in 2018 World Cup being given extended holidays, Manchester United has called up 7 teenagers into the squad for the pre-season tour of the United States. Let's take a closer look at the 7 new kids in the Manchester United Block.

Manchester United Pre-Season Training Session

#1: Joshua Bohui

Manchester United Pre-Season Training Session

The 19-year old Centre forward started his career in Brentford at the age of 11, breaking through to the Bee's U-18 and later into U-21 sides before turning 18. The former England U17, eligible to play for both France and Ivory Coast after his Ivorian father, joined the Manchester United rooster after the then 17-year old impressive displays for the Bee's was spotted by the Manchester United scouts.

Then 17-year old, blessed with very high work-rate, devastating pace and clinical finishing ability, was signed after his impressing the scouts with 2 goals in 12 youth team appearances as he signed a three-year deal in August 2016, just in time to make the squad for the Otten's Cup, PSV annual youth friendly tournament

The rise of the attacker was very gradual as he scored 6 goals and registered 2 assists for the U-18 side in his first season with the club while also making 4 appearances and registering 2 assists for the U-23 side in the same season. The second season saw the English lad featuring more for the U-23 side as the then 18-year old made 16 appearances and registering a single assist while scoring 4 goals in 8 matches for the U-19 side helping him earn the callup for the pre-season squad.

#2 James Garner

Manchester United Pre-Season Training Session

The 17-year old midfielder was one of the stars for the U-18 side as they clinched the Premier League North champions. Birkenhead born lad started his football career in the Manchester-based side as he made through the U-8s and U-9s before representing the U-18 side 14 months ago.

The first full season for the midfielder saw him making 20 appearances for the U-18 Red Devil's team scoring 4 goals while assisting another 4 and even naming him captain on the occasion's when Lee O'Connor was not fit to play. The impressive display by the midfielder saw him being nominated at the end of the season for the Jimmy Murphy Young player of the year award by the present first team coach Kieran McKenna.

The 17-year old was a part of the England U-17 side that lost last year to eventual champions the Netherlands on penalties with him, Joel Garner, playing every minute of the tournament for England while captaining the side.

James Garner is a right-footed central midfielder adept at playing as a defensive midfielder also.

1 / 4 NEXT