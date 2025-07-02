Fagiano Okayama vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

Fagiano Okayama will entertain Sanfrecce Hiroshima at Kanko Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday. The hosts have won eight of their 22 league games and are 10th in the league table with 30 points. Sanfrecce have won 11 games and are fifth in the table with 36 points.

Fagiano made it two wins on the spin last week, recording a 2-1 away win over league leaders Kashima Antlers. They conceded in the first half, and second-half goals from Ataru Esaka and Yūta Kamiya helped them register a comeback win.

The visitors, meanwhile, have suffered two consecutive losses in a row. They lost 2-1 at home to Nagoya Grampus last week and fell to a 1-0 away loss to Vissel Kobe on Wednesday.

Fagiano Okayama vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once in competitive games, with that meeting taking place in the reverse fixture in April. Fagiano registered a 1-0 away win and will look to secure a league double here.

Sanfrecce have the best defensive record in the J1 League this season, conceding 18 goals. The hosts have the second-best record, conceding 19 goals.

Notably, both teams have suffered eight defeats in the league thus far.

Fagiano have won just one of their last six home games in all competitions. They have suffered four losses in that period, while failing to score in three.

Sanfrecce have won just one of their last four league games. They have kept one clean sheet in that period while also failing to score in one.

The visitors have won four of their last six away games in the J1 League while keeping clean sheets.

Fagiano Okayama vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction

Fagiano are on a two-game winning streak for the second time this season and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they are winless in their last three home games, suffering two consecutive defeats, and will look to bounce back here.

Viola have won just one of their last five league games, with that triumph registered on their travels. They have scored one goal apiece in three games in that period.

Considering the recent home form of Fagiano and the defensive record of the two teams, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Fagiano Okayama 1-1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Fagiano Okayama vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

