Fagiano Okayama vs Vissel Kobe Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Fagiano Okayama will entertain second-placed Vissel Kobe at the Kanko Stadium in the J1 League on Sunday. The hosts have eight wins from 23 games and are 11th in the standings. Kobe trail league leaders Kashiwa Reysol by just one point.

Okayama met Sanfrecce Hiroshima in their previous league outing and suffered a 1-0 home loss, ending their winning streak after two games. It was a close game, and Sanfrecce bagged a stoppage-time winner.

The visitors have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions. They overcame Shonan Bellmare 4-0 at home in their previous league outing earlier this month.

They continued that form in the Emperor's Cup third round on Wednesday and registered a comeback 2-1 win over Ventforet Kofu. Late drama ensued as Takuya Iwanami bagged a stoppage-time equalizer and Erik scored the winner in the third minute of extra time.

Fagiano Okayama vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met just three times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with one win for each team.

They met for the first time in the J1 League in the reverse fixture in May, and Kobe registered a 2-0 home win.

Okayama have the joint-second-best defensive record in the J1 League this season, conceding 20 goals, one fewer than the visitors.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in their last three league games.

Fagiano are winless in their last three home games in the J1 League, suffering two consecutive losses. They have also failed to score in these defeats.

Fagiano Okayama vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Okayama have seen conclusive results in their last five games in all competitions, suffering three losses. They have failed to score in these defeats and will look to improve upon that record.

Ushi have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions. They have scored at least two goals in six games in that period. They have enjoyed a 100% record in July, scoring seven goals, and will look to continue that form here.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Fagiano's recent home record, we back Kobe to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fagiano Okayama 1-2 Vissel Kobe

Fagiano Okayama vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vissel Kobe to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

