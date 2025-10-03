Falkirk vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025 

Falkirk and Rangers will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday seven clash on Sunday (October 5th). The game will be played at Falkirk Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 thrashing away to Hearts. Alexamdros Kyziridis and Lawrence Shankland scored first-half goals to give their side a 2-0 lead at the break. Craig Halkett completed the rout three minutes into the second half.

Rangers, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Sturm Graz in the UEFA Europa League. They were 2-0 down at halftime, with Tomi Horvat and Otar Kiteishvilli scoring a goal each. Djeidi Gassama pulled one back four minutes into the second half.

The Gers will turn their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 away win over Livingston.

The win saw them climb to eighth spot in the standings, having garnered seven points from six games. Falkirk are 11th with five points to their name.

Falkirk vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 27 wins from the last 39 head-to-head games. Falkirk were victorious four times while four games ended in draws.

This will be their first meeting since November 2020 when Rangers claimed a 4-0 win in the Scottish League Cup.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Eight of Falkirk's last nine games have produced over 2.5 goals, with seven games witnessing goals at both ends.

Five of Rangers' last seven competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Rangers have alternated between a win and loss in their last five games.

Falkirk vs Rangers Prediction

Falkirk returned to the Scottish top flight after winning the Scottish Championship last term. They were playing in the third tier just two seasons ago, highlighting the progress made.

Rangers, for their part, have made a poor start to the campaign, compounded by their defeat in the Europa League. Manager Russell Martin is under immense pressure and anything other than victory against a newly-promoted side could be the proverbial straw that breaks the camel's back.

We are backing the visitors to claim a multi-goal victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Falkirk 1-3 Rangers

Falkirk vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

