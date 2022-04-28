"Fallen for every one of Villarreal's antics" "Hasn't got a clue" - Liverpool fans brand referee an 'absolute joke' for his decisions at Anfield

Referee Szymon Marcinisk has come under fire from Liverpool fans at Anfield as the Reds won 2-0 against Villarreal on 27 April. The Reds completely dominated the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie at Anfield. However, the referee made some decisions that Kopites have strongly disagreed with, and they feel like he is siding with the visitors.

Among other issues, the Anfield faithful took to Twitter to slam the decision to reduce injury time in the first half. The Reds also saw two goals disallowed for offside. However, that didn't stop them as Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane scored two goals to win the game.

Here is a selection of tweets from the Reds' fans regarding the refereeing on the night:

I Speak Facts @allliverpool_ Liverpool vs Villarreal referee is the worst refereeing I've seen this season

🦅 @xLoniiii this referee is giving them virtually everything it's hilarious 🤣

Cork Sports News @news_cork What a huge problem in football. All the blaguarding and time wasting there. Referee points to his watch three times in the game to show Villarreal he is adding it on and he adds on one minute of added time. Fucking hell.

mano @meister_jurgen This referee comes off as someone who takes himself way too seriously.

Colin Barnes @ColinBarnes1971 A referee that's not intimidated at Anfield is refreshing to see, premiership refereees need to watch, learn and grow a pair 😁

Rob Leighton @RobLeighton67 Referee certainly knows who he wants in the final...

TheHumbleOpinion @LeHumbleOpinion This referee is an absolute joke #GLOvWOR

mu🅱️z‼️ @NoSwearingHere7 Ah, yes. Just the one minute added on. This referee has fallen for every one of Villareal's Spanish antics. He is bald.

Cameron @LFCameron8 Referee hasn't got a clue, Capoue was tugging back on Diaz at the end but played no advantage?!?

Liverpool have a strong chance of winning the Champions League this season. With a two-goal lead over Villarreal, they will likely maintain dominance in the second leg in Spain next week. The Yellow Submarine kept their defensive shape sturdy, holding the Reds down to a goalless draw by the end of the first half.

However, the second half saw the Reds take them on with renewed vigor, and the visitors have stumbled at Anfield. Much of the match was one-sided, as the Reds had 74% possession and 19 attempts on goal.

It will be very hard for Villarreal to turn this tie around now to reach the final.

Liverpool: a quadruple awaits for Jurgen Klopp and his men

It's unsurprising that the Reds dominated their game against the Yellow Submarine, and the same is expected when they travel to Spain next week. They will look to finish the job and proceed to the final scheduled for 28 May at the Stade de France.

Now that they have already won the Carabao Cup and are in the final of the FA Cup, the Reds have a strong chance at a domestic treble.

They are just a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, with just five games left to play this season.

Their remarkable run in the Champions League will likely see Liverpool face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the final. If they can snatch the coveted continental trophy alongside the Premier League title, Liverpool could celebrate an unprecedented quadruple.

They will notably become the first English team to perform such a feat if it does happen.

Edited by Aditya Singh