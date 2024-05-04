Famalicao vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024

Famalicao will invite second-placed Benfica to Famalicão Municipal Stadium in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their last four league outings, suffering two defeats and playing out two draws. They lost 1-0 away at Estoril Praia in their previous outing last week, failing to score for the second time in three games. They are in eighth place in the league table with 36 points from 31 games, and can only hope for a top-10 finish.

The visitors made it three wins on the trot in the league last week with a 3-1 home triumph over Braga. After conceding in the 29th minute, the capital club struggled to find the equalizer until the 71st minute when substitute Marcos Leonardo made an instant impact, scoring just a minute after being subbed in.

David Neres put them 2-1 up in the 85th minute while Leonardo completed his brace in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Ángel Di María and Orkun Kökçü picked up assists in that win.

With Sporting playing out a draw against Porto last week, Benfica trail league leaders Sporting by five points. There's still an off chance for the visitors to win the league title.

Famalicao vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 22 times across all competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, with 17 wins. The hosts have got the better of the capital club just once and four games have ended in draws.

Famalicao have a good recent home record, suffering just one loss in their last six games, with that defeat coming against Sporting.

The visitors are unbeaten in 28 of their last 30 league games, with both losses in that period coming in away games.

Famalicao vs Benfica Prediction

Famalicenses have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last four league outings. Interestingly, they have recorded two 2-2 draws and suffered two 1-0 losses in that period. They have failed to score in two of their last four home games, which is a cause for concern.

Henrique Araújo, on loan from Benfica, is nursing an ankle injury and will not face his parent club. Justin de Haas is back from a suspension and is in contention to start here.

As Águias have registered three back-to-back wins in the Primeira Liga, scoring three goals apiece, and will look to build on that form. They have kept five consecutive clean sheets in this fixture and have recorded four wins on the trot.

Alexander Bah was injured against Braga and will not be risked in this match. Tomás Araújo and Bernat remain long-term absentees. Marcos Leonardo made a good case for starting here after a brace last week while Kökçü is also expected to return to the starting XI.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' dominance in the head-to-head record, the capital club are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Famalicao 1-3 Benfica

Famalicao vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ángel Di María to score or assist any time - Yes