Famalicao vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

SL Benfica will face Famalicao on Sunday
Ume Elvis
ANALYST
Modified Dec 10, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Preview

Famalicao will host Benfica at the Estadio Municipal in a Primeira Liga fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a heavy 4-0 defeat away to Gil Vicente last weekend. Fran Navarro scored a brace to guide the Barcelos outfit to a resounding victory.

Benfica secured maximum points with a routine 2-0 home victory over Dyamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League. Roman Yaremchuk and Gilberto scored first-half goals to inspire victory and help the Eagles qualify for the knockout round of the competition at Barcelona's expense.

#SLBDynamo | ▶️ We're underway! #UCL https://t.co/r8Ykd8xwAG

Their attention will turn to the league where they will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat to city rivals Sporting in the Lisbon derby last weekend. That loss left them in third place on 31 points, four points behind joint-leaders Sporting and Porto.

Famalicao sit in 14th spot on 10 points, one point above the relegation zone.

Famalicao vs Benfica Head-to-Head

Famalicao are yet to register a victory in six previous matches against Benfica. The visitors were victorious on four occasions while two matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February when first-half goals from Darwin Nunez and Nicolas Otamendi helped Benfica secure a 2-0 home win.

Famalicao form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Famalicao vs Benfica Team News

Famalicao

Diogo Figueiras is out of the game due to a muscle injury. David Tavares is suspended for the accumulation of yellow cards.

Injuries: Diogo Figueiras

Suspension: David Tavares

Benfica

Lucas Verissimo (knee), Nemanja Radonjic (back) and Rodrigo Pinho are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Lucas Verissimo, Nemanja Radonjic, Rodrigo Pinho

Suspension: None

Famalicao vs Benfica Predicted XI

Famalicao Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luiz Junior (GK); Adrian Marin, Alex, Alexandre Penetra, Hernan de la Fuente; Charles Pickel, Rodrigues Pepe, Pedro Brazao; Ivan Jaime, Simon Banza, Ivo Rodrigues

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Odisseas Vlachodimos (GK); Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Andre Almeida; Alejandro Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Joao Mario; Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez, Rafa Silva

Famalicao vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica have superior players over Famalicao and we expect the visitors to stamp their authority on the game with a fast start.

A win for the capital side will keep them within touching distance of the title race and we are backing Benfica to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Famalcao 0-3 Benfica

Edited by Shardul Sant
