Famalicao vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Famalicao will host Benfica at the Estadio Municipal in a Primeira Liga fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a heavy 4-0 defeat away to Gil Vicente last weekend. Fran Navarro scored a brace to guide the Barcelos outfit to a resounding victory.

Benfica secured maximum points with a routine 2-0 home victory over Dyamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League. Roman Yaremchuk and Gilberto scored first-half goals to inspire victory and help the Eagles qualify for the knockout round of the competition at Barcelona's expense.

Their attention will turn to the league where they will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat to city rivals Sporting in the Lisbon derby last weekend. That loss left them in third place on 31 points, four points behind joint-leaders Sporting and Porto.

Famalicao sit in 14th spot on 10 points, one point above the relegation zone.

Famalicao vs Benfica Head-to-Head

Famalicao are yet to register a victory in six previous matches against Benfica. The visitors were victorious on four occasions while two matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February when first-half goals from Darwin Nunez and Nicolas Otamendi helped Benfica secure a 2-0 home win.

Famalicao form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Famalicao vs Benfica Team News

Famalicao

Diogo Figueiras is out of the game due to a muscle injury. David Tavares is suspended for the accumulation of yellow cards.

Injuries: Diogo Figueiras

Suspension: David Tavares

Benfica

Lucas Verissimo (knee), Nemanja Radonjic (back) and Rodrigo Pinho are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Lucas Verissimo, Nemanja Radonjic, Rodrigo Pinho

Suspension: None

Famalicao vs Benfica Predicted XI

Famalicao Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luiz Junior (GK); Adrian Marin, Alex, Alexandre Penetra, Hernan de la Fuente; Charles Pickel, Rodrigues Pepe, Pedro Brazao; Ivan Jaime, Simon Banza, Ivo Rodrigues

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Odisseas Vlachodimos (GK); Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Andre Almeida; Alejandro Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Joao Mario; Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez, Rafa Silva

Famalicao vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica have superior players over Famalicao and we expect the visitors to stamp their authority on the game with a fast start.

A win for the capital side will keep them within touching distance of the title race and we are backing Benfica to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Famalcao 0-3 Benfica

Edited by Shardul Sant