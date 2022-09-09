Famalicao vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2022-23

Famalicao will invite in-form Benfica to the Municipal Stadium Famalicao in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Saturday.

The hosts have endured a slow start to their league campaign, with just one goal and win after five games. After going undefeated in two games - keeping a clean sheet - they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Portimonense.

Benfica, meanwhile, have a 100% record in the league - coming from behind against Vizela to record a 2-1 win. Joao Mario scored a late winner in a game that saw a whopping 13 minutes of injury time.

Famalicao vs Benfica Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 18 times across competitions. As expected, Benfica have dominated proceedings with 13 wins to Famalicao's one, with that triumph coming at home in 1992.

The two teams last met at the Estadio da Luz in the league in April in a goalless draw.

Famalicao form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-L

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Famalicao vs Benfica Team News

Famalicao

Azuis e Brancos will be without the services of Ivan Jaime, who is out with a knee injury, while Diogo Queiros has a muscle tear. Aguirregabiria is also struggling with a knee injury, while Puma Rodríguez faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Diogo Queiros, Ivan Jaime, Aguirregabiria

Doubtful: Puma Rodriguez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Benfica

Lucas Veríssimo is inching closer to marking his return to full training, but this game comes too soon for him. Joao Victor is struggling with an ankle injury and is yet to play his first game for As Aguias.

Defender Morato faces a late fitness test, while the in-form attackers Joao Mario and Goncalo Ramos are suspended after picking up their second yellow cards in injury time against Vizela.

Injured: Lucas Verissimo, Joao Victor

Doubtful: Morato

Suspended: Joao Mario, Goncalo Ramos

Unavailable: None

Famalicao vs Benfica Predicted XIs

Benfica (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alex Grimaldo, Antonio Silva, Nicolas Otamendi, Gilberto; Enzo Fernandez, Florentino; David Neres, Rafa Silva, Chiquinho; Petar Musa

Famalicao (4-4-2): Luiz Junior; Hernan De La Fuente, Enea Mihaj, Alexandre Penetra, Ruben Lima; Santiago Colombatto, Andre Simoes, Ivo Rodrigues, Junior Kadile; Alex Millan, Rui Fonte

Famalicao vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica will have an eye on their UEFA Champions League game at Juventus on Thursday,. They might choose to rest a few players here but have enough squad depth to maintain thei perfect start to their league campaign.

Prediction: Famalicao 1-2 Benfica

Edited by Bhargav