Famalicao vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25th 2025

Famalicao will invite Braga to Estádio Municipal de Famalicão in the Primeira Liga on Friday. The third-placed visitors have a 20-point lead over the seventh-placed Famalicenses in the league table.

The hosts met Porto in their previous outing last week and suffered a 2-1 away loss, ending their winning streak after three games. Substitute Pedro Bondo scored the consolation goal for them in the 82nd minute.

The visitors have enjoyed a great run of form and are unbeaten in their last six league games. They registered their fifth win during that period last week, as Ismaël Gharbi's first-half brace helped them record a 2-0 away triumph over Estoril Praia.

Famalicao vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 21 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording nine wins. Famalicenses have five wins, and seven games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered away wins in their league meetings last season, and the reverse fixture in December ended in a 3-3 draw.

Os Arcebispos have the joint-best defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season, conceding 25 goals, eight fewer than the hosts.

Famalicao have an unbeaten home record in 2025 and are on a four-game winning streak at home.

Braga are unbeaten in their last three away games, recording two wins.

Os Arcebispos have won their last two away meetings against the hosts, scoring five goals while conceding just once.

The last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals. The visitors have scored at least two goals in seven games during that period.

Famalicao vs Braga Prediction

Famalicenses have seen conclusive results in their last nine league games, recording six wins. They have won their last four home games, scoring 10 goals while conceding just once, and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they have won just one of their last five meetings against the visitors, and that triumph was registered away from home last season.

Óscar Aranda was booked last week and will serve a suspension here. Gil Dias, who picked up an assist last week, is likely to start in his absence. Rodrigo Pinheiro was suspended against Porto and should return to the starting XI.

Os Arsenalistas are unbeaten in their last six games, recording five wins. They have scored 11 goals in these games while keeping three clean sheets. They have scored 13 goals in their last five meetings against the hosts and are strong favorites.

Fran Navarro and Jonatás Noro are the two confirmed absentees for the visitors here. Roger Fernandes was an unused substitute against Estoril Praia and will likely start from the bench again.

The visitors head into the match in great form and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Famalicao 1-2 Braga

Famalicao vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

