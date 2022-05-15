×
Famalicao vs Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Famalicao and Braga meet in their last game of the season on Sunday
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 15, 2022 02:02 AM IST
Preview

Famalicao welcome Braga to the Municipal Stadium Famalicão in the final game of the 2021-22 Portuguese Primeira Liga campaign on Sunday.

A win might help the hosts secure a finish in the upper half of the table as the four teams above them in the standings have 38 points and have played their final game of the season already. Famalicao have 36 points and might be able to make a huge jump in the table if they can earn the three points here.

Braga have secured a fourth-placed finish this term and the outcome of the game won't have an impact on the same. They have recorded three 1-0 wins in a row and will be hoping to sign off with a win here.

Uma imagem sinónima de 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗦 ⚽@ricardohorta_ foi novamente o favorito dos treinadores para Burger King 𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰̧𝗮𝗱𝗼 𝗱𝗼 𝗠𝗲̂𝘀 #LigaPortugalbwin 🏆Merecido? Queremos saber a tua opinião 👇#LigaPortugal #criatalento #createstalent #futebolcomtalento #marcaomundo https://t.co/w8jjy3IWLq

Famalicao vs Braga Head-to-Head

The two northern Portuguese rivals have met 13 times since 1990. Braga lead 5-3 in wins while the remaining five games have ended in draws. Four of the last five games in this fixture have ended in draws.

Surprisingly, Os Arcebispos are without a win in their travels to Vila Nova de Famalicão and will be looking to break that streak here. They last met at the Estádio Municipal de Braga in league action in January. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Famalicao form guide (Primeira Liga): W-W-D-D-L

Braga form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Famalicao vs Braga Team News

Famalicao

Famalicenses continue to be without the services of Rúben Lima, David Tavares, and Iván Jaime on account of injuries.

Injured: Rúben Lima, David Tavares, Iván Jaime.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Braga

Nuno Sequeira is the only reported absentee for the visitors as he continues to struggle with a ligament injury.

A missão é só uma: fechar a 𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗿 ✊#VenhamElesQuemVier https://t.co/QNpDMes1bY

Injured: Nuno Sequeira.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Famalicao vs Braga Predicted XIs

Famalicao (3-4-3): Luiz Junior (GK); Diogo Queirós, Alex, Alexandre Penetra; Charles Pickel, Adrian Marin, Pedro Brazao, Heriberto Tavares; Ivo Rodrigues, Simon Banza, Jhonder Cádiz

Braga (3-4-2-1): Matheus Lima (GK); Bruno Rodrigues, Vítor Tormena, David Carmo; Yan Couto, Ali Elmusrati, Ricardo Horta, Lucas Mineiro; Rodrigo Gomes, Abel Ruiz; Andre Horta.

Famalicao vs Braga Prediction

Both sides head into the game in solid form, with the hosts undefeated in their last four league games and Braga without a loss in their last seven league outings. Famalicao will be able to count on their home advantage here and we expect them to hold their northern rivals to a draw here.

Prediction: Famalicao 1-1 Braga

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
