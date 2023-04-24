Famalicao vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26th 2023

Famalicao will host Porto at the Municipal Stadium Famalicão on Wednesday in the first leg of the semifinals of the 2022-23 Taca de Portugal campaign.

The home side opened their cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Trofense before beating Dumiense FC 4-1 in the next round. They then locked horns with Leixoes in the last 16 of the competition, winning 2-1 before thrashing B-SAD 4-1 in the quarterfinals back in February.

Famalicao are enjoying a good run of results in the Primeira Liga at the moment and will hope they can carry that momentum into the cup competition this week.

Porto, meanwhile, dismantled third-tier Anadia 6-0 in their opening cup game of the season and then beat CD Mafra 3-0 in the next round. They were drawn against Arouca in the last 16 and picked up a 4-0 win featuring a Toni Martinez hat-trick before beating Academico Viseu 1-0 in the competition last time out.

The visitors are the current holders of the domestic cup and will be looking to continue their title defense when they play on Wednesday.

Famalicao vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Famalicao and Porto. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won the other six.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Porto are yet to concede a goal in the Taca de Portugal this season.

Nine of Famalicao's 13 league wins this season have come on home turf.

The Dragoes have the second-best defensive record in the Portuguese top-flight this season, with a goal concession tally of 19.

The Famalicenses are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Famalicao vs Porto Prediction

Famalicao are on a three-game winning streak and have won seven of their last nine matches. They have lost just twice on home turf all year and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Porto are on a four-game winning run and are undefeated in their last eight games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors win on Wednesday.

Prediction: Famalicao 1-2 Porto

Famalicao vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last six matchups)

