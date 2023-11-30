Famalicao vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Famalicao and Porto will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 12 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Benfica in the Taca de Portugal last weekend. Riccieli's 72nd-minute own goal broke the deadlock while Rafa Silva doubled his side's lead in the 77th minute to seal their progress.

Porto, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. They went ahead through Pepe's opener on the half-hour mark but Joao Cancelo drew the Blaugrana level just two minutes later. The Portugal international turned provider for his compatriot Joao Felix to score the match-winner in the 57th minute.

The Dragons will turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where their last league game saw them claim a 2-1 away victory over Vitoria Guimaraes.

The win left them in third spot with 25 points to their name while Famalicao are seventh, having garnered 16 points from 11 games.

Famalicao vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Porto have 15 wins and two draws from their last 20 games against Famalicao, while Saturday's hosts were victorious on three occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2023 when Porto claimed a 4-2 away victory.

The last 10 head-to-head games have produced three goals or more, with each of the last nine witnessing goals at both ends.

Four of Famalicao's last five games across competitions have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Porto's defeat to Barcelona ended their run of four successive victories on their travels.

There have been at least two goals scored in the first half in each of the last eight head-to-head games.

Famalicao vs Porto Prediction

Famalicao have made a bright start to the season and will be cautiously optimistic about getting a positive result here.

Porto are three points behind their title rivals Sporting and Benfica. Sergio Conceicao's side narrowly lost in the Champions League to Barcelona and will want to get back to winning ways here.

Games between the two sides tend to be high-scoring affairs and we are backing this trend to continue in a comfortable win for Porto.

Prediction: Famalicao 1-3 Porto

Famalicao vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals