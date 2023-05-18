Famalicao vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20, 2023

Porto visit the Municipal Stadium Famalicao on Saturday (May 20) to face Famalicao in the Primeira Liga, looking to stay in touch with leaders Benfica and keep alive their slim title hopes.

With 79 points from 32 games, the Dragons are second, trailing their rivals by four points with only two games remaining. That means a win for Benfica will seal the title, regardless of how Porto fare at Famalicao

However, the Eagles won't be in action till Sunday and play at Sporting CP, who have won their last four league games. It will be spicy, for sure, so Porto's title hopes will survive another day if Benfica drop points.

Famalicao, meanwhile, are down in eighth in the standings with 43 points and are winless in three league games. Back-to-back defeats to Sporting CP and Chaves was followed by a goalless draw with Vizela.

That has seen them drop out of contention for European football, and they don't have enough games left to make up for it.

Famalicao vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their ten previous clashes, Porto have won eight times and lost twice.

Porto have won their last seven clashes with Famalicao, who last beat them in June 2020.

Porto and Famalicao have met twice in the last three weeks: in the Taca de Portugal semifinals, where the Dragons won home and away, prevailing 5-3 on aggregate.

Porto have won their last nine games across competitions

Porto have conceded only 20 goals in the league, with only Benfica (18) shipping in fewer.

Famalicao have conceded 41 goals - only six teams have let in more.

Porto's tally of 66 goals is bettered only by Benfica (77), Braga (71) and Sporting CP (67).

Famalicao vs Porto Prediction

Porto are vastly superior to Famalicao, both on paper and on current form. The Dragons have won their last couple of games and are fighting to retain their top-flight title.

Famalicao, meanwhile, went off the boil in recent weeks and saw their European hopes dealt a mortal blow. Barring a shocker, Porto should navigate through this fixture comfortably.

Prediction: Famalicao 1-3 Porto

Famalicao vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

