Famalicao vs Sporting Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2024

Famalicao will host Sporting Braga at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league this season but remain hopeful of a top-half league finish. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 2-0 victory over Casa Pia, with Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Chiquinho opening the scoring late in the first-half before team captain Jhonder Cadiz doubled their advantage midway through the second.

Famalicao sit seventh in the league table with 22 points from 17 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Thursday.

Sporting Braga, meanwhile, have struggled for results of late, although they remain in contention for continental football. They were beaten 2-0 by Porto last time out, conceding a goal early in either half and had decent chances to get on the scoresheet themselves but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The visitors sit fourth in the Primeira Liga standings with 33 points picked so far. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this week.

Famalicao vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between Famalicao and Braga. The hosts have won five of those games while the visitors have won double that tally. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won two of their last three games in this fixture and have lost just two of their last 10.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Braga are the joint-highest-scoring side in the Primeira Liga this season with a goal tally of 40.

Famalicao have scored 17 goals in the Portuguese top-flight this season. Only Vizela (16) have scored fewer.

Famalicao vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Famalicao's latest result ended a six-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this week. They have, however, won just one of their last five home matches and could struggle here.

Braga are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going undefeated in their three games prior. They have had their struggles on the road of late but should have more than enough to return to winning ways this week.

Prediction: Famalicao 1-2 Sporting Braga

Famalicao vs Sporting Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)