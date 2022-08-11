Famalicao vs Sporting Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2022–23

Famalicao will host Sporting Braga in the Portuguese Primeira Liga at the Municipal Stadium Famalicao on Friday.
The visitors will head into the game seeking to get one over the Vila Nova, having failed to win the last three meetings between the two teams.
Famalicao were denied a dream start to their new Primeira Liga campaign, as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Estoril Praia in their league opener last weekend.
Before that, the Vila Nova were on a three-game winning streak in the Portuguese top flight after winning their final three games last season. Famalicao head into the weekend on a run of just one league defeat at home this year, claiming five wins and four draws since the turn of the year.
Meanwhile, Braga displayed their fighting spirit, coming from behind thrice to salvage a 3-3 draw against Sporting Lisbon in their last outing. That followed a sensational pre-season campaign, where they won six friendlies.
Braga are unbeaten in their last nine Primeira Liga games, claiming six wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss against Gil Vicente in March.
Famalicao vs Sporting Braga Head-To-Head
Braga boast a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming two wins from their last seven meetings. Famalicao have picked up one win, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.
Famalicao Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D.
Sporting Braga Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W.
Famalicao vs Sporting Braga Team News
Famalicao
The hosts will be without Ruben Lima and Ivan Jaime, who are recuperating from injuries.
Injured: Ruben Lima, Ivan Jaime.
Doubtful: None.
Suspended: None.
Unavailable: None.
Sporting Braga
Off the back of an injury-free game against Sporting Lisbon, Braga head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.
Injured: None.
Doubtful: None.
Suspended: None.
Unavailable: None.
Famalicao vs Sporting Braga Predicted XIs
Famalicao (4-4-2): Luiz Junior; Martin Aguirregabiria, Alexandre Penetra, Dylan Batubinsika, Ruben Lima; Heriberto Tavares, Andre Simoes, Gustavo Assuncao, Junior Kadile; Alex Millan, Rui Fonte.
Sporting Braga (4-3-3): Matheus Lima; Víctor Gómez, Sikou Niakaté, Vítor Tormena, Nuno Sequeira; Ali Elmusrati, Ricardo Horta, André Horta; Iuri Medeiros, Vítor Oliveira, Simon Banza.
Famalicao vs Sporting Braga Prediction
Braga turned in a performance of the highest quality in their 3-3 draw with Sporting Lisbon. They could build on that performance and come away with all three points against Famalicao.
Prediction: Famalicao 1-3 Sporting Braga.