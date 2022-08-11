Famalicao vs Sporting Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2022–23

Famalicao will host Sporting Braga in the Portuguese Primeira Liga at the Municipal Stadium Famalicao on Friday.

The visitors will head into the game seeking to get one over the Vila Nova, having failed to win the last three meetings between the two teams.

SC Braga @SCBragaOficial



Se não o fizeste, ainda vais a tempo de adquirir o teu 𝗟𝘂𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗔𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗹 para 2022/23! As vantagens são muitas e podes conhecê-las em bit.ly/VantagensLugar…



#PorMais 🗺 Destino de eleição em qualquer altura do ano: a nossa casa 🫠🏟Se não o fizeste, ainda vais a tempo de adquirir o teu𝗟𝘂𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗔𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗹 para 2022/23! As vantagens são muitas e podes conhecê-las em 🗺 Destino de eleição em qualquer altura do ano: a nossa casa 🫠🏟Se não o fizeste, ainda vais a tempo de adquirir o teu💺 𝗟𝘂𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗔𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗹 para 2022/23! As vantagens são muitas e podes conhecê-las em 👉 bit.ly/VantagensLugar…#PorMais https://t.co/Hug6UwmJjo

Famalicao were denied a dream start to their new Primeira Liga campaign, as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Estoril Praia in their league opener last weekend.

Before that, the Vila Nova were on a three-game winning streak in the Portuguese top flight after winning their final three games last season. Famalicao head into the weekend on a run of just one league defeat at home this year, claiming five wins and four draws since the turn of the year.

SC Braga @SCBragaOficial



Determinação máxima para conquistar os três pontos em Famalicão! 𝙁𝙊𝘾𝙊 𝙍𝙄𝙂𝙊𝙍 𝙀𝙈𝙋𝙀𝙉𝙃𝙊Determinação máxima para conquistar os três pontos em Famalicão! 𝙁𝙊𝘾𝙊 𝙍𝙄𝙂𝙊𝙍 𝙀𝙈𝙋𝙀𝙉𝙃𝙊 🔛 Determinação máxima para conquistar os três pontos em Famalicão! ⚡ https://t.co/FIKZz3fBe7

Meanwhile, Braga displayed their fighting spirit, coming from behind thrice to salvage a 3-3 draw against Sporting Lisbon in their last outing. That followed a sensational pre-season campaign, where they won six friendlies.

Braga are unbeaten in their last nine Primeira Liga games, claiming six wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss against Gil Vicente in March.

Famalicao vs Sporting Braga Head-To-Head

Braga boast a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming two wins from their last seven meetings. Famalicao have picked up one win, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Famalicao Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D.

Sporting Braga Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W.

Famalicao vs Sporting Braga Team News

Famalicao

The hosts will be without Ruben Lima and Ivan Jaime, who are recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Ruben Lima, Ivan Jaime.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

SC Braga @SCBragaOficial



Juntos, vamos ser felizes.



#PorMais Um resultado que em nada afeta a ambição e vontade de vencer desta equipa.Juntos, vamos ser felizes. Um resultado que em nada afeta a ambição e vontade de vencer desta equipa. Juntos, vamos ser felizes.#PorMais https://t.co/CBZjDgC5Ow

Sporting Braga

Off the back of an injury-free game against Sporting Lisbon, Braga head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Famalicao vs Sporting Braga Predicted XIs

Famalicao (4-4-2): Luiz Junior; Martin Aguirregabiria, Alexandre Penetra, Dylan Batubinsika, Ruben Lima; Heriberto Tavares, Andre Simoes, Gustavo Assuncao, Junior Kadile; Alex Millan, Rui Fonte.

Sporting Braga (4-3-3): Matheus Lima; Víctor Gómez, Sikou Niakaté, Vítor Tormena, Nuno Sequeira; Ali Elmusrati, Ricardo Horta, André Horta; Iuri Medeiros, Vítor Oliveira, Simon Banza.

Famalicao vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Braga turned in a performance of the highest quality in their 3-3 draw with Sporting Lisbon. They could build on that performance and come away with all three points against Famalicao.

Prediction: Famalicao 1-3 Sporting Braga.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav