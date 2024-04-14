Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16th 2024

Famalicao will host Sporting at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid league campaign and are pushing for yet another top-half league finish. They held on for a 2-2 draw against Porto in their last match, with team top scorer Jhonder Cadiz scoring a first-half brace before their opponents leveled the scores late in the game.

Famalicao sit eighth in the league table with 35 points from 28 games and will be looking to continue their strong run of form this week.

Sporting, meanwhile, have performed brilliantly this season and are now closing in on their first Primeira Liga title since 2021. They thrashed Gil Vicente 4-0 in their last match, scoring all four goals in the first half to record their 10th consecutive unbeaten outing against the Gilistas.

The visitors sit atop the Primeira Liga standings with 74 points picked up so far. They are seven points above second-placed Benfica and will be looking to widen that gap even further on Tuesday.

Famalicao vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Famalicao and Sporting. The hosts have won just two of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 22 times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last five games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last eight.

The home side are without a clean sheet in this fixture since 1992.

The Lions are the highest-scoring side in the Portuguese top-flight this season with a goal tally of 83.

Only three of Famalicao's nine league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Famalicao vs Sporting Prediction

Famalicao have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their previous eight. They have lost just one of their last eight games on home turf and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Sporting are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last five games across all competitions. They have won seven of their last eight away league games and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Famalicao 1-3 Sporting Lisbon

Famalicao vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last seven matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last 10 matchups)