Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13, 2022 

Famalicao and Sporting Lisbon will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 13 fixture on Sunday (November 13).

The hosts are coming oft a routine 4-1 home win over Dumiense in the Taca de Portugal in midweek. Jhonder Cadiz set the ball rolling with a brace, while Santiago Colombo wrapped up proceedings in the 48th minute. Diogo Martins scored a late consolation goal for Dumiense.

Sporting, meanwhile, cruised to a comfortable 3-0 home win over Vitoria Guimares in the Cup. Marcus Edwards was the star of the show with a brace and also provided an assist for Morita.

Up next for the capital side will be their final league game before the World Cup break. The 2021 champions sit in fifth spot in the standings with 22 points from 12 games. Famalicao, meanwhile, occupy 14th spot and have 11 points from 12 games.

Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting have 12 wins from their last 19 games against Famalicao. Five games have ended in draws, while Famalicao have been victorious on just two occasions.

Their most recent meeting in February saw Sporting claim a routine 2-0 home win.

Famalicao are winless in five head-to-head games against Sporting, losing the last two and drawing the other three.

Sporting's 2-0 victory in February snapped their rub of six games where both teams have found the back of the net.

Famalicao have won their last three home games across competitions, scoring at least two goals on each occasion.

Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon

Sporting returned to winning ways last weekend following a three-game winless run that saw them eliminated from Europe and plummet down the standings.

Ruben Amorim's side have found the going tough domestically and are 12 points behind table-toppers Benfica after as many 12 games.

Famalicao have what it takes to upset Sporting, but the visitors should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Famalicao 1-2 Sporting

Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

