Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Famalicao will host Sporting Lisbon at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side have enjoyed a bright start to their league campaign but are set for their toughest test yet as they sit second in the table with 10 points from four games.

Ad

They beat AVS 1-0 on the road last time out, with Justin De Haas heading home the game-winner in the 70th minute to hand his side a third consecutive victory over the Vila das Aves outfit.

Sporting Lisbon, meanwhile, kicked off their league season with wins over Casa Pia, Arouca and Nacional. The defending champions, however, suffered their first defeat of the campaign just before the international break as they were beaten 2-1 by rivals Porto, finding themselves two goals down midway through the second half before profiting from an own goal 15 minutes from normal time.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit one place and one point behind their weekend opponents in the league table and will be keen to leapfrog them with a win on Saturday.

Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 meetings between Famalicao and Sporting. The hosts have won just two of those games, while the visitors have won 25 times, with their other five contests ending in draws.

The visitors have won their last eight games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 11.

The hosts' last clean sheet in this fixture came back in January 1992.

Famalicao are the only side in the Portuguese top flight this term yet to concede any goals.

Sporting are the highest-scoring side in the Primeira Liga this season with a goal tally of 13.

Ad

Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Famalicenses have won four of their last five league outings dating back to last season and will head into the weekend clash on a high. They remain underdogs heading into Saturday's game, but will hope their good form and home advantage provide the boost they need to secure a positive result against the champions.

Leões will be looking to mark their return to action with a win following their defeat to Porto last time out. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should secure maximum points on Saturday.

Ad

Prediction: Famalicao 0-1 Sporting Lisbon

Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More