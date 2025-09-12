Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Famalicao will host Sporting Lisbon at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side have enjoyed a bright start to their league campaign but are set for their toughest test yet as they sit second in the table with 10 points from four games.
They beat AVS 1-0 on the road last time out, with Justin De Haas heading home the game-winner in the 70th minute to hand his side a third consecutive victory over the Vila das Aves outfit.
Sporting Lisbon, meanwhile, kicked off their league season with wins over Casa Pia, Arouca and Nacional. The defending champions, however, suffered their first defeat of the campaign just before the international break as they were beaten 2-1 by rivals Porto, finding themselves two goals down midway through the second half before profiting from an own goal 15 minutes from normal time.
The visitors sit one place and one point behind their weekend opponents in the league table and will be keen to leapfrog them with a win on Saturday.
Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 32 meetings between Famalicao and Sporting. The hosts have won just two of those games, while the visitors have won 25 times, with their other five contests ending in draws.
- The visitors have won their last eight games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 11.
- The hosts' last clean sheet in this fixture came back in January 1992.
- Famalicao are the only side in the Portuguese top flight this term yet to concede any goals.
- Sporting are the highest-scoring side in the Primeira Liga this season with a goal tally of 13.
Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction
Famalicenses have won four of their last five league outings dating back to last season and will head into the weekend clash on a high. They remain underdogs heading into Saturday's game, but will hope their good form and home advantage provide the boost they need to secure a positive result against the champions.
Leões will be looking to mark their return to action with a win following their defeat to Porto last time out. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should secure maximum points on Saturday.
Prediction: Famalicao 0-1 Sporting Lisbon
Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No