Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Famalicao will host Sporting Lisbon at the Municipal Stadium Famalicão on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult run of results in the league in recent weeks but remain well on course to avoid the drop. They were beaten 1-0 by Moreirense in their last league outing, falling behind in the final 10 minutes of normal time after managing just one shot on target throughout the match.

Famalicao sit mid-table in 10th place with 22 points from 19 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Sporting Lisbon, meanwhile, have performed brilliantly in the Primeira Liga this season and are looking to return to the pinnacle of Portuguese football. They carried out an 8-0 demolition of Casa Pia in their game on Monday, marking their second 8-0 win of the campaign as the trio of Sebastian Coates, Viktor Gyokeres and former Barcelona man Francisco Trincao all netted braces.

The visitors sit atop the Primeira Liga standings with 49 points picked up so far and will be looking to strengthen their grip at the top with another win on Sunday.

Famalicao vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Famalicao and Sporting. The hosts have won just two of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 22 times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last five games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last eight.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 18 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1992.

The Lions are the highest-scoring side in the Portuguese top-flight this season with a goal tally of 53.

Famalicao vs Sporting Prediction

Famalicao are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They are without a win in their last four home games and could struggle here.

Sporting Lisbon, on the other hand, have won nine of their last 10 games across all competitions. They have won four of their last five games on the road and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Famalicao 1-3 Sporting Lisbon

Famalicao vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last 10 matchups)

