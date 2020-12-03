Famalicao vs Sporting prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

League leaders Sporting travel to Vila Nova de Famalicao to face Famalicao in their Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture on Saturday night.

The Portuguese giants will take on 10th-placed Famalicao at the Estádio Municipal de Famalicao as they look to maintain their unbeaten run in the league.

Sporting have a four-point advantage at the top of the table, thanks to their five back-to-back wins in the league. The hosts have only won twice this season and are 13 points behind the leaders.

Famalicao vs Sporting Head-to-Head

Since 1990-91, Famalicao have faced the Lisbon giants 14 times. Up until the start of last season, Sporting had not lost a single game to the Famalicenses. But in 2019-20, the hosts secured a league double over their more illustrious opponents, inflicting a 5-2 defeat on aggregate.

The current head-to-head record favors Sporting, who've won 10 times in the fixture. Famalicao have just two wins to their name and the remaining two games have ended in a stalemate.

Famalicao form guide: L-W-W-L-D

Sporting form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Famalicao vs Sporting Team News

Famalicao will be without Diogo Queirós, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Goalkeeper Vaná needs to test negative for COVID-19 in order to take part, after he came in contact with a person infected with the virus.

They also continue to be without the services of Anderson Silva, who underwent surgery in September. Defender Riccieli marked his return from suspension against Pacos de Ferreira and is sure to be included in the starting XI for this crucial home game.

Injured: Diogo Queirós (COVID-19), Anderson Silva (undisclosed)

Doubtful: Vaná

Suspended: None

Sporting do not have a lot of injury concerns ahead of their trip to Vila Nova de Famalicao. Only Stefan Ristovski is a doubt as he awaits a negative COVID-19 test result.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Stefan Ristovski

Suspended: None

Famalicao vs Sporting Predicted XI

Famalicao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luiz Júnior; Gil Dias, Srdan Babic, Riccieli , Edwin Herrera; Jhonata Robert, Joaquín Pereyra, Iván Jaime, Carlos Valenzuela; Marcello Trotta, Zé Uilton

Sporting Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adán; Luís Neto, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal; João Palhinha, Nuno Mendes, João Mário, Pedro Porro; Pedro Gonçalves, Nuno Santos; Andraž Šporar

Famalicao vs Sporting Prediction

Pedro Goncalves scored a brace in his last two appearances for Sporting.

Sporting CP have a comfortable four-point lead over rivals Benfica and Braga in the league standings. They have kicked off the campaign wonderfully and will be looking to build momentum to keep their lead intact.

Given their current form and Famalicao's leaky defence, which has shipped a league-worst 16 goals in eight goals, we expect the Leões to record their sixth-straight league win on Saturday.

Prediction: Famalicao 1-3 Sporting