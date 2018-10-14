Fans blast Maradona for mocking and criticizing Messi

Messi and Maradona during the 2010 World Cup

Argentina legend Diego Maradona seems to be on the receiving end a backlash from some football fans after he openly mocked Lionel Messi. In what has been a quiet international break so far, Maradona has just ignited a long-standing debate over who the better player is between himself and the Barcelona star.

Speaking in an interview with Fox Sports, Maradona criticized Messi’s performances for Argentina, suggesting the 31-year-old only plays well when he wears the Barcelona shirt.

He went on to question Messi’s leadership skills, emphatically stating that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is “not a leader”.

"We shouldn't deify Messi any longer. He's Messi when he plays for Barcelona. Messi is Messi when he wears that shirt, and he's another Messi with Argentina"

"He's a great player but he's not a leader."

As if that was not enough, the controversial Maradona added that Messi should not be called back to the Argentina national team anytime soon.

According to him, the Barca star needs to be stripped off the national team captaincy because he can never be a leader to his teammates.

"He does ask for it on the pitch, but before speaking to team-mates he'll go and play the Playstation.

"For me it's difficult to talk, but it's pointless wanting to make a man who goes to the bathroom 20 times before a match into the leader.”

"I wouldn't call up Messi, but never say never. There's a need to take pressure off him."

“There's a need to take the leadership away from Messi, as we want him to be Messi, which he wouldn't be."

Maradona’s latest comments appear not to amuse a lot of football fans, who have turned on the Argentina legend.

Many fans on Twitter, notably that of Barcelona, believe Maradona is only jealous of his younger compatriot and that is why he spoke that way.

Let’s take a look at some of the best tweets:

Maradona is dumb. Last international break he said Messi shouldn't come back, that he should stay away and let the Argentine National Team feel the impact of him not being in the side as punishment for the way they disrespect and abuse him. Now he's all up dissing Messi. SHAME!!! pic.twitter.com/O1P6PqF0zm — Abdulmajid (@IsahAbdulmajid) October 13, 2018

Before and after Messi surpassed Maradona, sounds like someone is getting a bit jealous 😬😂 pic.twitter.com/KSSwNDzKgf — Luke (@truepaddylosty) October 13, 2018

Maradona’s opinion of Messi changes depending on how blazed he is. what a sad, sad man. https://t.co/EUhogFvULU — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) October 13, 2018

Messi goes to the toilet 20 times before every game while Maradona went to the toilet 20 times to snort some cocaine in order to perform better.



The levels are absolutely staggering. https://t.co/Xou5l47h8E — fabiano™ (@XaviTempo_) October 13, 2018

Maradona slams Messi, just as the other day he was criticising his teammates for not standing up with Messi. Also called out the media for always putting the blame on him.



The guy is embarrassing. Look at his state. He is a laughing stock. https://t.co/iv03cBd0jf — BartoOut (@OutBarto) October 13, 2018

Messi is twice the player Maradona was . Has achieved far more than Maradona ever did . No one should @ me — Pog & Rom ✌🏼 (@kwameA_B) October 13, 2018

The only time you hear Maradona's name nowadays, in a headline, article, or anything, is when he opens his mouth about Messi. Literally reaching for relevancy at this point, he should learn to restrict his mouth for all those drugs, and not any disrespect towards the best ever. — J. (@Messilizer) October 13, 2018

We've always known that Maradona is obsessed with Messi, but now it's out there for everyone to see. Even at the World Cup he got high as a kite and tried to take all the attention as Argentina beat Nigeria.



You can't take the spotlight off Leo, man. No matter how hard you try. pic.twitter.com/AembA3UHZo — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) October 13, 2018

Diego Maradona’s comments on Messi are meaningless. Not sure which bit is sadder: the state he is in during all the clips or the people that put him on the air to exploit it. — Simon Harrison (@simonhfootball) October 13, 2018

The contrast between Maradona and Messi is so wild. Messi will probably seize to exist from all of television and social media once he retires, meanwhile Diego is as high as a kite talking smack on live television. Don’t do drugs kids. https://t.co/zMQEbDHTr8 — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 13, 2018

Maradona is Hypocrite, Dont ever think he want the best for Messi when it comes to the national team



Never — Kuos8teen🇬🇭 (@KwekuCatalan14) October 13, 2018

🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ is this, seriously, the level of debate in fox sports? Messi has been Maradona in every game the last 12 years. So either this people has interest i throwing free shit to Leo, either they haven't seen him playing Ever. Including Diego Armando Proyecto-Hombre. — Joan Massana (@massanen) October 13, 2018

Is Maradona saying that Messi is a coke head too??? pic.twitter.com/uEFuKr38cF — Ciaran (@KlavanDijk) October 13, 2018

So what does that mean exactly? Does it change the fact Messi has 900+ goals and assists and he’s still got years ahead of him? Maradona nowhere near Messi’s level of consistency and brilliance — Agon Graca (@Agon_Graca) October 13, 2018