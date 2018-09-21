Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fans brutally troll Real Madrid's Marco Asensio after failed no-look finish

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
4.19K   //    21 Sep 2018, 09:38 IST

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Wednesday saw Real Madrid kick off their UEFA Champions League title defence without Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time since 2009.

Ronaldo, who left the club for Juventus this summer, played his first Champions League game for the Italian side on Wednesday and was sent off with a straight red card in the first half.

The Portuguese's absence was clearly not felt as the Los Blancos side breezed through a comfortable 3-0 win over Roma.

Goals from Francisco "Isco" Alarcon, Gareth Bale and Mariano Diaz secured the victory for the Spanish giants in their opening Group G game.

Julen Lopetegui’s side opened the bank with a free kick from Isco at the end of the first half to give the club the lead.

Welsh forward Bale added more to their tally in the 58th minute with a low shot after former Spurs teammate Luka Modric provided him with a superb ball.

A stoppage-time goal then came from Diaz, who had replaced Bale in the 73rd minute, to condemn last season's semi-finalists to a defeat.

What caught the attention of fans, however, was Marco Asensio's attempt to score a no-look goal only to see it getting denied by Robin Olsen.

The 22-year-old gave the fans hope of a goal after he made an impeccable turn inside the box before attempting a no-look shot.

Liverpool fans were quick to point out that the Real Madrid man was trying to channel Roberto Firmino who has become famous for his no-look finishes.

Fans, particularly those of Liverpool, have since taken to social media to address the fail:

After making it to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, Roma has kept high expectations in the European competition.

Last season, Roma was eliminated after they lost to Liverpool after having kicked Barcelona out of the competition in the quarterfinals.

Real Madrid is scheduled to face CSKA Moscow in Russia on October 2.

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football AS Roma Football Marco Asensio
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
