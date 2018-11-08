×
Fans are fuming after Sergio Ramos challenge left Milan Havel with a bloody nose

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
220   //    08 Nov 2018, 12:36 IST

Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Controversial Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos had to face the wrath of football fans after he left Viktoria Plzen midfielder Milan Havel bloodied in his side's Champions League group stage clash on Wednesday.

In case you didn't know...

Los Blancos went head-to-head with Viktoria Plzen in a Champions League group clash that saw the Spanish giants dominate from the get-go.

Goals from Karim Benzema, Casemiro, Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos all helped the European Champions to a thumping 5-0 win over their opponents.

Benzema broke his goal drought to score two goals for his side, marking his 200th goal for the Spanish giants. 

The win is an advantage for interim boss Santiago Solari who may be looking at a permanent position at the club, if things continue as they are.

Solari had previously spoken of Real's Champions League chances, saying (via Goal), "It's always very nice, this competition, which is linked to the history of our club, inseparable."

The heart of the matter

Despite the win, Solari's side made the headlines for the wrong reasons once again.

The controversy comes courtesy of Real captain Sergio Ramos who left Plzen midfielder Havel in a bloody mess in the 14th minute of the game.

The two players were seen running for the ball when the defender blocked Havel from the ball by using his body. 

In the process, Ramos’ elbow smashed straight into his nose.

The challenge resulted in a bloodied nose after which the game was halted so the 24-year-old could get medical attention. 

Havel continued the game but was substituted just before half-time.

Football fans were left fuming after the incident, deeming it worthy of a red card. They have since taken to social media to address the situation:


What's next?

Following their third win since Lopetegui's exit, Real Madrid will hope to continue their run when they face Celta Vigo in a LaLiga game on Monday.

