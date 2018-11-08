Fans are fuming after Sergio Ramos challenge left Milan Havel with a bloody nose

Controversial Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos had to face the wrath of football fans after he left Viktoria Plzen midfielder Milan Havel bloodied in his side's Champions League group stage clash on Wednesday.

Los Blancos went head-to-head with Viktoria Plzen in a Champions League group clash that saw the Spanish giants dominate from the get-go.

Goals from Karim Benzema, Casemiro, Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos all helped the European Champions to a thumping 5-0 win over their opponents.

Benzema broke his goal drought to score two goals for his side, marking his 200th goal for the Spanish giants.

The win is an advantage for interim boss Santiago Solari who may be looking at a permanent position at the club, if things continue as they are.

Solari had previously spoken of Real's Champions League chances, saying (via Goal), "It's always very nice, this competition, which is linked to the history of our club, inseparable."

Despite the win, Solari's side made the headlines for the wrong reasons once again.

The controversy comes courtesy of Real captain Sergio Ramos who left Plzen midfielder Havel in a bloody mess in the 14th minute of the game.

The two players were seen running for the ball when the defender blocked Havel from the ball by using his body.

In the process, Ramos’ elbow smashed straight into his nose.

The challenge resulted in a bloodied nose after which the game was halted so the 24-year-old could get medical attention.

Havel continued the game but was substituted just before half-time.

Football fans were left fuming after the incident, deeming it worthy of a red card. They have since taken to social media to address the situation:

On a scale of 0 to a 100, with 100 being the dirtiest player you’ve ever seen, is Sergio Ramos a 100000000?



I need your thoughts. — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) November 7, 2018

💪 When Sergio Ramos gets near anyone on the pitch... pic.twitter.com/amTVFA6aCw — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) November 7, 2018

Worth saying again, Sergio Ramos is EXACTLY that kind of player #UCL — Thomas Burke (@Thomas_Burke87) November 7, 2018

Real Madrid,s Ramos should be in Jail after his MMA elbow strike — Fightlodge (@Fightlodge1) November 7, 2018

The refereeing in the champions league needs to be looked at. Ramos gets away with a blatant elbow which should have been a sending off & Stirling falls over & gets a penalty for it. Ridiculous. #ChampionsLeague — Phil Perry (@the_Filster) November 7, 2018

Sergio ramos. Hahahahahha! It’s the nose’s fault for getting in the way of ramos’s elbow. — Stark (@Stark9687) November 7, 2018

I see Sergio Ramos is back at it again lol



And didn’t even get a yellow smh — MIGUEL (@Chiva1908) November 7, 2018

Following their third win since Lopetegui's exit, Real Madrid will hope to continue their run when they face Celta Vigo in a LaLiga game on Monday.