Fans chase Al-Nassr team bus on the road as Cristiano Ronaldo fever hits Iran, crazy video emerges 

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates have been left stunned by the reception they have received as they prepare for a match in Iran.

The Saudi Pro League giants are set to face Iranian champions Persepolis in their AFC Champions League opener at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

Al-Nassr are keen to end a two-game losing streak against the Iran Pro League giants, with their last win coming in 2015. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates have made the trip to Tehran, and the reception the contingent received was quite crazy.

As the team bus conveying the visiting players traversed the streets of Tehran, the Iranian football fans showed their love for Cristiano Ronaldo. Fans hit the streets in their hundreds, running after the bus as it made its way to the stadium for a training session. Some of them wore Al-Nassr replica shirts, and a few others held up posters with Cristiano Ronaldo's face.

The arrival of Ronaldo and his team in the city for the first time has seen activities grind to a halt as fans have trooped out to see them. A number of the fans followed the bus all the way to their hotel, and they even prevented the Saudi side from training.

Fans stormed the streets to show their support for Ronaldo, in particular, who has a huge global fan base. The forward has been handed a hand-made Persian carpet by Persepolis in recognition of his greatness.

Why are Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr in Iran?

Prior to today, Ronaldo had never played a game in Iran, but his side were drawn alongside Persepolis in the Champions League. The 38-year-old will also play in Tajikistan and Qatar in this season's edition of the competition.

The Cristiano Ronaldo fever will hit multiple Asian countries that have never been opportune to see the forward first-hand throughout his glorious career.

Al-Nassr will take on Persepolis on Tuesday September 19th, and both sides will be keen to get their season off to a decent start. The Saudi side have assembled their stars to play alongside captain Ronaldo in the game.

Aymeric Laporte, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Anderson Talisca and Alex Telles among the players in Tehran for the Champions League opener.

Situations like this one further shed light on the significance of Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr in January. Many fans who previously had been unable to watch the superstar in Europe can now see him first-hand when his team comes to town.